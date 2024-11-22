Bucs Partner with Life Serve for Blood Drive on Black Friday
November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers, in conjunction with LifeServe, announced today the two are partnering for a blood drive on Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The blood drive will help refill depleted supplies in the greater Des Moines metro. Join the Bucs and Life Serve while donating blood on Black Friday, Nov. 29 beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. inside the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex. Fans that donate blood will receive a free ticket to a future Bucs game.
The Buccaneers welcome the Chicago Steel on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. faceoff at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. It's a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.
Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.
