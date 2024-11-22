USA Hockey Selects Engle and Kevan for World Junior A Roster

URBANDALE, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers, proud USHL affiliate, announced today that USA Hockey has selected forward Ben Kevan (key-vin) and defenseman Edison Engle to play in the World Junior A Challenge.

Edison Engle, 17, has suited up 14 times for the Buccaneers this season, setting up two goals with a -4 rating. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound defenseman committed to Ohio State University after posting 12 points (1g-11a) in 33 games during the 2023-24 season with Des Moines. In 47 career games with the Bucs, the Arlington Heights, IL native has 13 assists and 14 points.

Ben Kevan picked up in 2024-25 where he left off in 2023-24. After leading the Bucs in scoring last year with 24 goals and 57 points in 59 games played, Kevan has managed nearly a point a game this year. In 10 games played, the Arizona State commit has four goals and nine points, to go along with +1 rating. The 17-year-old California native, has played in a total of 69 games, scoring 28 goals and adding 33 assists for 66 points.

"Anytime you get to represent your country it is special," said Buccaneers Head Coach Matt Curley. "For Ben and Edison, being able to do so while representing our organization makes it even more exciting. They have earned the opportunity to represent the USA through their hard work and dedication to their craft. As a team, we could not be more proud of them. We all look forward to rooting for them and Team USA at the Jr. A Challenge in December."

Each year, USA Hockey fields a U.S. Junior Select Team that competes in the World Junior A Challenge. The team is comprised of players that compete in junior hockey leagues across the United States.

Since the inaugural tournament in 2006, Team USA has captured nine tournament crowns (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022) along with a single second-place finish and five third-place finishes.

The 2024 World Junior A Challenge will take place in Camrose, Alberta, from December 9-15, 2024. Team USA will compete against Canada East, Canada West, Slovakia and Sweden.

