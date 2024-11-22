Stampede Fall in First Shootout of the Season

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon, M.I. - The Sioux Falls Stampede were defeated by the Muskegon Lumberjacks after a thrilling shootout in their first of the season. Goals by Tai York and Reid Varkonyi in regulation helped force overtime, while goaltender Ryan Manzella made 24 saves in his seventh game of the season.

The game began slowly for the Stampede, who failed to record a shot on goal until several minutes into the first period. The Lumberjacks controlled puck possession early on and earned the game's first goal. At 6:33, Muskegon's Jack Galanek tipped the puck past Manzella's blocker side. Ten minutes later, the Stampede found themselves on their first penalty kill of the night after defenseman Anthony Bongo was called for holding. The Stampede killed the penalty, keeping the Lumberjacks to one goal in the first period. The Jacks had the upper hand in puck possession, outshooting the Herd 9-5.

In response, the Stampede came out strong in the second period. Just 54 seconds into the frame, Sioux Falls went on their first power play of the night. Though they could not capitalize, less than a minute after the penalty expired, Tai York tied the game with his fourth goal. York was set up by Javon Moore, who sent a backhand pass in front of the net. York then beat Muskegon's goaltender over his right shoulder. Three more penalties were handed out before the end of the period, but neither team could convert, leaving the score tied at one heading into the third.

The third period saw both teams battle intensely. The Herd took their first lead early on, with Reid Varkonyi scoring his fourth goal of the season just five seconds in. Varkonyi sent the puck five-hole past Muskegon's goalie to put Sioux Falls up 2-1. As the period progressed, the physical play intensified. The situation escalated when Stampede forward Noah Urness took a check into the boards at 5:25, suffering a head injury that sent him to the locker room. Muskegon's Danny Klaers received a two-minute check-from-behind penalty and a 10-minute misconduct. Despite several power-play opportunities, the Stampede couldn't add to their lead. Muskegon evened the score when Jack Christ deked out Manzella to score his first goal of the season. The Herd had several late chances but couldn't find the back of the net before regulation ended. The period closed with Sioux Falls defenseman Gennadi Chaly being called for Checking-from-Behind, sending the game to overtime tied at two.

The Stampede started overtime with 1:56 remaining on their penalty kill. Muskegon only managed two shots on goal during their 4-on-3 advantage. Sioux Falls recorded five shots during the overtime period, but Muskegon goaltender Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev was sharp, denying the Herd's best chances. After a brief intermission, the game went to its first shootout of the season. Ethan Wyttenbach took the first shot for the Stampede but was stopped. Muskegon's Chase Stefanek then scored to give the Lumberjacks the lead. Neither team scored in the second round, but Sioux Falls' John McNelis tied the shootout. Drew Stewart of Muskegon secured the victory for the Jacks with a goal in the third round, giving Muskegon their eighth straight win. The Stampede earned a point in their fifth consecutive game.

The Stampede outshot the Lumberjacks 33-27 in the contest.

Ryan Manzella made 24 saves in his fifth start of the season. He now holds a record of 4-1-0-1 with a .906 save percentage.

The Stampede will face the Lumberjacks again tomorrow night at Trinity Health Arena. The puck drops at 5:10 p.m., and the game is available for streaming on FloHockey and for radio listeners on KELO Radio. Next week, the Herd returns home for a special 3:05 p.m. Black Friday game. The team will debut their alternate jerseys during their Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Jersey Mike's. On Saturday, the Stampede will host Charlie Brown Christmas Night, presented by the Salvation Army.

