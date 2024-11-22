Late Goal Boosts Hawks

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Reid Morich scored in the waning minutes of the third period, and Calvin Vachon made 25 saves Friday during the Waterloo Black Hawks' 3-1 win at Young Arena against the Lincoln Stars.

With the victory, the Hawks climbed into a second-place tie with the Fargo Force in the USHL Western Conference. The two teams are one point behind Lincoln.

The first period was a wash as the Hawks and Stars exchanged goals. Waterloo got the first one at 13:09, as Kaeden Hawkins moved into the offensive zone and found a gap between Yan Shostak's pads. Hawkins scored on that low chance, but Lefty Markonidis answered not quite three minutes later, banging in his own rebound for Lincoln.

Waterloo finished the period on a power play but did not score. Both sides had special teams chances in the second, as well as skating four-on-four for several shifts. Nevertheless, the 1-1 score held. For the night, the Hawks ended up 0-for-3 on the advantage, while the Stars went 0-for-2.

Morich broke the tie with 4:19 to go in regulation. Lincoln turned over the puck on a failed breakout. Matthew Lansing plugged the right wing boards, and Morich reversed play toward the corner, centering for Chase Jette. The puck popped up into the air, and Morich followed up his feed, batting in the rebound. A review confirmed it was a good goal.

Brendan McMorrow nearly sealed the win with just over 40 seconds remaining, but his try for an empty-netter hit the post. Nearly 20 second later, McMorrow chopped the puck free from his own zone, allowing Teddy Mallgrave to step up ice and notch Waterloo's insurance goal with 21.5 second left.

Waterloo outshot the Stars 33-26. Shostak made 30 saves in the contest.

It's the same two teams on Saturday at Young Arena, with puck drop an hour earlier at 6:05. Waterloo's UAW Weekend continues, with $10 tickets for UAW Local 838 members. Show your UAW Local 838 ID at the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office. Tickets for all Hawks home games are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Lincoln 1 0 0 - 1

Waterloo 1 0 2 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Hawkins 7 (Morich, Peddle), 13:09. 2, Lincoln, Markonidis 5 (Anderson, Kohanski), 16:01. Penalties-Rombach Lin (tripping), 18:29.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pelletier Lin (roughing), 3:23; Lansing Wat (roughing), 3:23; Lansing Wat (hooking), 11:34; Orlowsky Wat (high sticking), 14:54; Weber Lin (high sticking), 17:29.

3rd Period-3, Waterloo, Morich 7 (Jette, Lansing), 15:41. 4, Waterloo, Mallgrave 4 (McMorrow), 19:38 (EN). Penalties-Sandruck Lin (bench minor-delay of game), 11:53.

Shots on Goal-Lincoln 9-8-9-26. Waterloo 12-11-10-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Lincoln 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Lincoln, Shostak 8-5-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 6-3-1-1 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-2,103

