Thorp Commits to Minnesota State Mankato

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







URBANDALE, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers, proud USHL affiliate, announced today that defenseman Gus Thorp has committed to play collegiately at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Thorp, 17, has made 11 appearances for the Buccaneers this season and has yet to record his first point. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman potted ten goals and 22 assists for 32 points at Chippewa Falls High School in Wisconsin during the 2023-24 season.

"Gus is one of those special players in today's game, in that he not only recognizes who he is as a player but embraces it wholeheartedly," said Head Coach Matt Curley. "With that, Minnesota State is getting a quality young man who embodies all of the characteristics you want in a student-athlete. He will be a great Maverick. Congratulations Thorpy!"

Thorp becomes the 19th member of the Des Moines Buccaneers to commit to an NCAA program.

