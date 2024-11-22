Fighting Five: Saints Open Weekend against RoughRiders

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (13-5-0-0, 26 pts) visit the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (5-10-0-1, 11 pts) for their first meeting of the season on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Torkel Tucks

Torkel Jennersjö scored his second goal of the game on Saturday in overtime to beat the Bucs and score his third game-winner of the season.

Jennersjö logged his first-career multi-goal game in the victory and scored his second overtime-winner of the season. Overall, Jennersjö has six goals and 10 points this season.

2. Maybe Milestone?

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend with 499 all-time regular season wins at the Tier-I level since their first season in 2010-11. The Saints have the most regular-season wins in the USHL since joining the league that season.

The Saints are one of only three teams with 450-or-more victories. Entering this weekend, the closest team behind the Saints is Waterloo with 485 total regular-season wins. Fargo trails the Black Hawks with 466 regular-season victories since 2010-11.

3. Saints Score

After struggling to score two weekends ago, the Saints bounced back to score 11 goals last weekend and tied a season-high with seven on Friday in Des Moines.

In Friday's win, Lucas Van Vliet scored a career-high four points with a pair of goals and assists, while Josh Giuliani added a career-high three assists.

4. Barron Buries

Michael Barron scored twice last Friday and leads the team with eight goals and 14 points this season. Barron scored his first-career power-play goal in the win on Friday.

Barron leads Gavin Cornforth by one point for the team lead and is one of nine Fighting Saints with double-digit points so far this season.

5. Riding Roads

The Fighting Saints meet the RoughRiders for the first time out of eight meetings in the season series. The Riders have won just twice in the last 10 contests and sit at the bottom of the Cowbell Cup Standings with a 1-1-0 record.

Amine Hajibi returns this season for the RoughRiders and leads the team with 13 points so far this season. AJ Reyelts has played four-straight games in net for the Riders with an .889 save percentage overall.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice in Cedar Rapids and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

