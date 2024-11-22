Saints Squeeze Past Bucs 4-3 in OT

November 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







DUBUQUE, Iowa - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (13-5-0) escaped a tightly-contested matchup after Torkel Jennersjo scored his second goal of the night, pushing the Saints in front 4-3 with 20 seconds remaining in overtime. Des Moines Buccaneers (5-10-1-0) center Andrew Clarke netted his second goal of the game with 1:41 left in regulation, tying the game 3-3 with goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau on the bench for the extra skater. Bucs center Jacob Jaztrzebski also scored as the club secured a point in the OT loss. Sequin-Lescarbeau (2-6-1) stopped 24 in defeat, while Saints tender Liam Beerman (5-1-0) made 18 saves for the victory. The Bucs return home Friday to host the Chicago Steel at 7:00 p.m.

Des Moines struck for the game's opening goal as Jacob Jaztrzebski buried his fourth goal of the season at 7:02. Defenseman Edison Engle and right wing Ben Kevan set up the 1-0 lead. The Saints countered at 11:04, tying the game 1-1 after Teddy Merrill tallied his third goal of the season. Clarke helped the Bucs regain their one-goal lead 54 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season. Forward Aiden Grossklaus had the lone assist as Des Moines carried a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Dubuque's Torkel Jennersjo tallied the only goal of the middle period, tying the game 2-2 1:55 into the second period. Through two periods the Saints held an edge in shots at 13-12.

Gavin Cornforth scored his seventh goal of the season early in the third period, giving the Saints a 3-2 advantage at 2:26. The Bucs pulled goaltender Seguin-Lescarbeau and added an extra skater late in the contest. Clarke capitalized for his fifth goal of the season from Jack Kernan at 18:19 of the third period.

With only 20 seconds left in overtime, Jennersjo was able to beat Seguin-Lescarbeau for the game-winning goal, his second goal the night and sixth of the season for the 4-3 final.

The Buccaneers welcome the Chicago Steel on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. faceoff at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. It's a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

Follow the Bucs on social media via "X" @bucshockey, Facebook.com/bucshockey and Bucshockey on Instagram. www.bucshockey.com

