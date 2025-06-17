Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week: Kayla Thornton
June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Kayla Thornton was a force on both ends this week for the Valkyries, earning her first Western Conference Player of the Week honors
She powered her squad to a 2-0 record, averaging 20.0 PPG & 11.5 RPG!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2025 - Atlanta Dream
- Kayla Thornton Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Sign Grace Berger to Hardship Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Sign Kaila Charles, Haley Jones to Hardship Contracts - Dallas Wings
- Nets, Liberty to Open Multi-Court Youth Basketball Facility in Downtown Brooklyn - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Kayla Thornton Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Wings (Commissioner's Cup) - 6/17/25
- Valkyries Heavily Represented in EuroBasket 2025
- Golden State Valkyries' Temi Fágbénlé to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Kaitlyn Chen