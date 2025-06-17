Week 4 Western Conference Player of the Week: Kayla Thornton

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kayla Thornton was a force on both ends this week for the Valkyries, earning her first Western Conference Player of the Week honors

She powered her squad to a 2-0 record, averaging 20.0 PPG & 11.5 RPG!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025

