Wednesday Woes: Rainiers Fall to Isotopes Mason McCoy

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Mason McCoy at bat

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Mason McCoy at bat(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-33) tried to make their largest comeback of the year, but fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (25-40) 9-5 at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday. Tacoma missed the opportunity to get above .500 for the first time since May 4.

The Isotopes quickly got on the board as Cole Tucker, the second batter of the game, hit a 2-run homer to bring Yonathan Daza (1B) around to score. Albuquerque added two more in the third inning, making the score 4-0. The 'Topes kept it going in the fourth, plating three runs to get their lead to seven.

Zach DeLoach helped limit the damage in the fourth frame by robbing Alan Trejo of extra bases with an on-the-run grab. At the plate, the right fielder extended his on-base streak to 28 games with a second inning walk. The Triple-A rookie now has 41 walks, which is sixth most in the PCL. DeLoach recently surpassed Cooper Hummel (39) for the team lead in free passes.

The Rainiers started to claw back into the game with a four-run fourth inning. Adam Engel hit a single to load the bases, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Jake Scheiner then scored his 53rd run of the season on a wild pitch with Mason McCoy at the plate. Three pitches later, McCoy launched a 3-run homer to cut the deficit to three, with the score at 7-4.

It was not enough though, as Tacoma and Albuquerque traded runs in the late innings to make the score 9-5.

The Rainiers will hit the midpoint of their six-game homestand on Thursday against Albuquerque at Cheney Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tacoma's starting pitcher will be RHP Jose Rodriguez. RHP Karl Kauffmann is scheduled to start for the Isotopes.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.