Isotopes Halt Skid with 9-5 Triumph

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes offense plated two runs in the first and never looked backed as they banged out 14 hits, including four extra-base knocks, while the pitching staff fanned a season-high 17 hitters to take game two, 9-5, over Tacoma Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: -With the win, the Isotopes' six-game losing streak, their second-longest of the season, comes to an end. It's the club's first win since an 11-7 victory over Sugar Land June 6.

-Albuquerque's 17 strikeouts is a season-high and the most since the team fanned 17 April 22, 2022, at Round Rock, a 2022 season-high.

-Over the last 10 innings, Albuquerque starters have fanned 15 Rainier hitters (Luis Cessa, 8; Jeff Criswell, 7).

-The Isotopes staff held Tacoma to just one extra-base hit, the fifth time the staff has held a team to just one extra-base knock and first since May 26 vs. Round Rock.

-Offensively, Albuquerque drew nine walks in a game for the second time this year (also: May 4 vs. Sugar Land). Additionally, they struck out just five times, tied (five times) for the third-fewest in a nine-inning game in 2023.

-The Isotopes played their 40th error-free contest of the year. They have the second-fewest errors in the Pacific Coast League (40), one more than leader Reno.

-Cole Tucker belted a two-run clout in the first inning, his second homer of the year and first since April 2 at Round Rock (54 at-bats). He also collected his sixth multi-hit effort, his second three-hit game of the year and third multi-RBI effort. Over his last eight games, Tucker is slashing .371/.436/.543 with three doubles, one homer, eight RBI and four walks.

-Yonathan Daza also tallied three hits and drove in a run and drew a walk. It's his 15th multi-hit effort of the year and his sixth three-hit game. He also has a modest six-game hitting streak (8x21). Additionally, he registered his first two double game since Aug. 2, 2022, with Colorado at San Diego.

-In his second game back with the club, Alan Trejo picked up a hit and walk in three at-bats before exiting in the bottom of the seventh frame.

-Trevor Boone went 2-for-4 with his fourth triple of the year, a walk and an RBI. He picked up his 10th multi-hit effort and his second in his last 11 games. Boone is hitting just .105 (4x38) since May 31. All four hits have come in two games.

-Michael Toglia collected a hit and drew two walks on the night, his eighth time drawing two walks.

-Connor Kaiser drove in two runs on a single while walking three times (season high). Kaiser has no drawn three walks in a game for the fifth time in his career and first since June 23, 2022, with Double-A San Antonio.

-Daniel Cope recorded a hit and two RBI, his fifth multi-RBI effort on the year. He has a seven-game hitting streak in which he is slashing .333/.370/.458 with one homer and five RBI.

-Aaron Schunk banged out two hits, an RBI, a walk and three runs scored. It's his 18th multi-hit game and first since June 6 vs. Sugar Land.

-Jeff Criswell tossed 4.0 innings and allowed four runs on three hits, three walks and one homer while fanning seven. The seven strikeouts match a season-high for Criswell while also tying for the second-most strikeouts by an Albuquerque starter in 2023 (also: Karl Kauffmann, May 4 vs. Sugar Land; Criswell, May 11 at Las Vegas).

-Ty Blach fanned five Rainier hitters over 2.0 shutout innings in relief. The five punchouts tied (four times) the by a reliever this season (last: Riley Pint, May 25 vs. Round Rock). Since moving to the bullpen May 31, Blach has allowed just two runs over 9.0 innings while fanning 15.

-The Isotopes scored two runs in the first frame, bringing their MiLB-leading total runs in the opening stanza to 67.

-Albuquerque relented four runs in the fourth frame, the 20th time they've allowed four runs in an inning.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game three Wednesday night at 8:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while Tacoma is slated to start Jose Rodriguez.

