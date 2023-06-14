Chihuahuas Double-up Express, 8-4
June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored six early runs and beat the Round Rock Express 8-4 Wednesday. The win ended El Paso's four-game losing streak. The teams have split the first two games of the series at Dell Diamond.
Chihuahuas reliever Adrian Morejon struck out four batters in 2.1 scoreless innings. El Paso relievers Sean Poppen and Ray Kerr also pitched scoreless outings. Matthew Batten reached base three times for El Paso on a hit and two walks and stole two bases, moving his league-leading total to 21. José Azocar and Kevin Plawecki both went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Chihuahuas.
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs on MLB injury rehab for Round Rock. Express center fielder Elier Hernandez went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, Express 4 Final Score (06/14/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (29-36), Round Rock (36-29)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-5, 9.47) vs. Round Rock LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
