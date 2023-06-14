Pfaadt's Excellence & Canzone's Power Leads Reno to an 11-2 Win in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Brandon Pfaadt set the tone on the mound, and Dominic Canzone provided the thunder as the Reno Aces (36-28) captured an 11-2 victory over their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators (29-35), Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Reno's offense tallied a season-high 20 base hits as every Aces batter collected a knock in the victory, which lifted the club above .500 on the road with a 16-15 mark, while the Aviators' 15-16 record dropped the club below .500 at home.

Pfaadt (3-1) returned to elite form after he struck out a season-high 10 Aviators as the right-hander limited Las Vegas to one earned run on four hits and one walk in five and two-thirds on the mound.

Canzone increased his hitting streak to eight games with a four-hit performance that included three extra-base hits, a pair of doubles, and his 12th home run of the season. He was one of three Aces sluggers to hit home runs in the game, as Blaze Alexander and Jose Herrera also tallied long balls in the series opener.

With a four-hit night, Alek Thomas extended his hitting streak to 10 games, while Tristin English's pair of base knocks kept his hitting streak alive at eight games.

Aces Notables:

* Brandon Pfaadt: (W, 3-1), 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R/1 ER, 1 BB, and 10 K's. * Dominic Canzone: 4-for-5, 2 2B's, 1 HR (12), 2 RBI, 2 R, and 8-G hitting streak. * Alek Thomas: 4-for-6, 1 RBI, 1 R, and 10-G hitting streak. * Tristin English: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 8-G hitting streak. * Blaze Alexander 1-for-5, 1 HR (2), 1 RBI, 1 R. * Jose Herrera: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR (1), 3 RBI, 2 R.

Following their week in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 20th, when the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

