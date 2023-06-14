El Paso Takes Game Two over Round Rock 8-4

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (36-29) could not overcome a three-run first inning from the visitors and fell 8-4 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (29-36) on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Express starter RHP Cole Winn (1-5, 8.74) was tagged with the loss after he allowed five hits, six runs and six walks in 4.0 innings. Chihuahuas reliever LHP Adrian Morejon (1-0, 1.69) earned the win after 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts that saw just one E-Train hit.

Along the Train Tracks

El Paso struck first after the first five batters reached and 1B Rangel Ravelo singled to drive in one run. CF Jose Azocar added another run when he reached on an error and a run scored. DH Brett Sullivan smacked a sacrifice fly and made it a 3-0 game. In the home half, Round Rock answered back with one run from a double off the bat of LF J.P. Martinez. He eventually scored on a stolen base and an error.

In the third inning, the Chihuahuas tacked on three more runs after LF Taylor Kohlwey singled and scored in the third after being knocked in by Azocar. An error on 2B Davis Wendzel sent Ravelo home and C Kevin Plawecki capped off the inning with a single that scored Azocar and extended the El Paso lead to 6-1.

Express DH Brad Miller launched a two-run home run after Martinez led off the third inning with a triple and pulled Round Rock within three runs.

E-Train 3B Yoshi Tsutsugo led off the home half of the fourth inning with a solo shot to make it a 6-4 game.

Following four scoreless innings for El Paso, the Chihuahuas tallied a run in the eighth with a single from 2B Tim Lopes that scored one.

In the ninth, C Kevin Plawecki doubled to put the visitors up 8-4 as Azocar scored and the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber DH Brad Miller went 2-for-5 with two hits, including one home run and three strikeouts.

RHP Ryan Tepera made his Express debut tonight against the Chihuahuas and pitched a scoreless fifth inning that saw just one El Paso hit.

With a single in the seventh inning, Express CF Elier Hernandez extended his hitting streak to 18 games. The 18-game mark is tied for the fifth longest streak by a player in club history and is the most since INF Josh Jung hit safely in 18 games in 2021. The Hernandez streak is the second longest streak in the Pacific Coast League after Oklahoma City INF Jahmai Jones recorded two hits earlier today.

Next up: Round Rock will face El Paso in game three on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT. Express LHP Cole Ragans (--,--) will make his first start of the season against Chihuahuas LHP Jay Groome (1-5, 9.47).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.