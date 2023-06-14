Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. ABQ

Tacoma Rainiers (32-32) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (24-40)

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Marcus Walden vs. RHP Jeff Criswell

I GOT FIVE ON IT: The Rainiers put a 4-0 record in Marcus Walden starts back on the line tonight.

MT GOES HOME: Albuquerque 1B/OF and local product Michael Toglia, a 2016 graduate of Gig Harbor High School, is playing his second career series at Cheney Stadium this week. Last season from August 16-21, Toglia enjoyed his first professional visit back to Tacoma to the tune of a .407 average (11x27) with five doubles, two homers and eight RBI (1.263 OPS) in his first action against the Rainiers (6 GP, 3-3 series split). Toglia played three seasons at UCLA (2015-17) before he was Colorado's first round draft selection in 2019 (23rd overall).

Toglia hit a third career home run at Cheney on Tuesday, a sixth inning solo shot in a 3-2 Tacoma victory. He's now a .387 career hitter against the Rainiers (12x31), in seven games.

JAKE RAKE: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top four in the PCL in home runs (17), extra-base hits (32), total bases (131), runs scored (52) and RBI (56). Scheiner's 17 home runs are one shy of Salt Lake's Trey Cabbage for the active PCL lead, and are tied for the second-most in all of MiLB. Mariners organization-mate Jonatan Clase has 16 homers, between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.

In his last 15 games, Scheiner is batting .333 (21x63), with 5 HR (9 XBH), 23 RBI, a .417 OBP (7 BB) and a 1.068 OPS...Scheiner is slugging a robust .651 since May 21. The Triple-A rookie is slugging .590 with a .982 OPS over his first 58 games at the level.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on-base safely streak (since 5/11) to 27 games on Tuesday, with a walk and a run. DeLoach is batting .343 (34x99) over his last 27 games, with a .939 OPS; his OBP is .454 (19 BB) and he's slugging .485 (9 XBH) over this stretch. DeLoach has also hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games. The Triple-A rookie has climbed to sixth in the PCL in walks, with 40, one more than teammate Cooper Hummel. DeLoach's 65 hits are league top 10 as well.

A REAL MCCOY GOOD STRETCH: Rainiers shortstop Mason McCoy has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games (since 5/24), reaching base safely in 15. He's batting .339 during this stretch (20x59, 12 RBI), with 7 XBH (2 HR), including a game-winning 3-run homer on 5/28 in the 8th inning vs. Las Vegas. McCoy's OBP during his last 16 games is .420 (.945 OPS), thanks to drawing nine walks.

STEALY MAN: Mason McCoy's 17 stolen bases lead the Rainiers, tying him for second-most in the PCL, and he has yet to be caught stealing. Tacoma's 82 steals (20 CS, 80.39%) lead the PCL (by 3) entering today's action. Last season, Tacoma led all of Triple-A (by 13), with a franchise record 205 stolen bases.

FESTAVAL: Retiring the side in order yesterday (1 K) for his 11th save in as many chances, RHP Matt Festa lowered his ERA with Tacoma to 0.41 this season (22.0 IP, 1 ER). Festa, 30, is amidst his final option year; he posted a career-high 20 saves for Double-A Arkansas in 2018 (led Texas League). 11 saves leads Triple-A (by 2).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: With runners in scoring position, Tacoma owns the second-highest OPS (.931) among Triple-A clubs (Reno). The Rainiers lead Triple-A in on base percentage with RISP, at .421. Tacoma's 46 home runs with at least one runner on are fifth-most in Triple-A (3rd in PCL; Las Vegas and Albuquerque).

RUN DMC DIFFERENTIAL (IT'S A WALK PUN): Tacoma has drawn 385 walks entering today, the most of any Triple-A club (6.02 BB/game) and 21 more than the next closest club (OKC, 364). Tacoma's walk differential is +109, as their 276 free passes issued are the second-fewest in the PCL to Oklahoma City (251). Tacoma's .381 club OBP is fourth-highest in Triple-A.

PEN/FREN-EMIES: Three current members of the Albuquerque bullpen were with Tacoma last season; LHP Fernando Abad (40 G, 43.0 IP), RHP Phillips Valdez (18 G, 21.1 IP) and RHP Matt Koch (38 G, 38.1 IP)...Koch was the first Tacoma to Seattle promotion last season, on April 13 (4.1 MLB IP), completing a three-year Major League comeback (Arizona, 2019). Koch has the most recent "immaculate inning" for the Rainiers, on opening day 2022 (4/5) vs. Salt Lake (7th inning of a 4-2 win at Cheney Stadium).

Former Rainiers catcher Jordan Pacheco (46 GP in 2019) is Albuquerque's hitting coach.

