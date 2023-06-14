Dodgers Drop Afternoon Affair to Salt Lake

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to come back from an early deficit in a 6-3 loss against the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake (31-34) built a 3-0 lead through two innings. Michael Stefanic hit a RBI single in the first inning before RBI singles from Jo Adell and Stefanic in the second inning. The Dodgers were held without a hit until the fourth inning when Jahmai Jones hit a double. Patrick Mazeika connected on a RBI double in the fifth inning to get the Dodgers on the scoreboard. The Bees added two runs in the sixth inning, including a RBI triple by Jordyn Adams, and another in the seventh inning via a RBI single by Adams, for a 6-1 advantage. Jones hit a RBI triple out to the right field wall with one out in ninth and David Freitas followed up with a RBI double to cut the Bees' lead to three runs, but the next two OKC batters were retired to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' four-game winning streak came to an end as OKC fell to 46-19 overall and 21-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with just their fifth loss in the last 20 home games.

-The Dodgers are closing in on a first-half Pacific Coast League title with 10 games remaining in the first half, which wraps up June 25. The league-leading Dodgers own a 9.5-game lead ahead of Reno and Round Rock, which are tied for second place. The Dodgers can still clinch the title tonight if both Reno (@LV, 9:05 p.m. CT) and Round Rock (vs. ELP, 7:05 p.m.) lose as the Dodgers own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both teams. Otherwise, the Dodgers can clinch the title with a win Thursday.

-After scoring 41 runs on 38 hits over the last two games combined, and at least 14 runs in three of the previous four games, the Dodgers were held to three runs Wednesday and five hits. They scored fewer than four runs for just the second time in the last 15 games and fewer than five runs for the third time during the stretch. OKC's five hits marked their lowest total in a game since May 20 against Sugar Land (21 G).

-Jahmai Jones finished with a double and triple, RBI and run scored to extend his hitting streak to 19 games - tied for the longest hitting streak in the league this season and the longest hitting streak by an OKC player since Alex Verdugo hit safely in 20 consecutive games in June 2017. During his streak, Jones is 29-for-63 (.460) with 17 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 17 walks and 14 runs scored. Jones has also reached base in 27 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023...He has reached base at least twice in 17 of the last 19 games, including nine of his last 10 games.

-Devin Mann's 30-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-4. The streak was the second-longest in the PCL this season and during the streak, he went 40-for-105 (.381) with 17 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, 24 walks and 31 runs scored.

-Michael Busch's eight-game hitting streak came to a close as he went 0-for-4. The streak tied his season-long streak and he went 17-for-32 (.531) with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI during the stretch.

-The series between the Dodgers and Bees is now tied, 1-1.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Bees continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch for every Thursday home game throughout the season. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

