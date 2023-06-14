Bees Win 6-3 over OKC Dodgers

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







A fourteen-hit attack powered the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Jo Adell doubled and scored on an RBI single by Michael Stefanic. Salt Lake would add two more runs in the second, as Jack Lopez reached on an infield single and Andrew Velazquez laid down a bunt hit. One out later, Adell singled home Lopez and with two out, Stefanic brought home Velazquez with a single to left field. After Oklahoma City got on the board with a run in the fifth, the Bees would get two in the sixth on an RBI triple by Jordyn Adams and another run-scoring single by Adell. Adams would close out the Bees' scoring with an RBI single in the seventh.

Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (4-4) earned the win, as he went five innings and allowed just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Jhonathan Diaz followed with three scoreless innings of relief work. Gerardo Reyes was touched for two runs in the ninth, but retired the final two batters to close out the game. Adell led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted, while Adams added two hits and two RBI. Jack Lopez produced his first four-hit game of the season with two singles and two doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.