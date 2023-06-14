Dodgers Win Opener, 17-8, Over Bees

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 10 runs through the first two innings as they went on to win their series opener, 17-8, against the Salt Lake Bees Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees (30-34) took the game's first lead when Trey Cabbage led off the game with a solo home run. The Dodgers (46-18) responded with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a three-run home run by Ryan Ward and a two-run double by Drew Avans for a 10-1 lead. Ward hit a second home run in as many at-bats in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 10-1 advantage. Cabbage's RBI double in the third inning and two-run homer in the fifth inning cut the Dodgers' lead to 10-4. The Bees went on to trim OKC's lead to 10-6 before Devin Mann hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Kole Calhoun added a sacrifice fly for a 13-6 lead. After the Bees added another run, Michael Busch smashed a three-run homer into the upper deck in right field for a nine-run OKC lead before the teams exchanged runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Of Note:

-The Pacific Coast League-leading Dodgers improved to 46-18 overall and are a season-best 28 games above. 500. They also have the most wins by an OKC team through 64 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-With the win, the Dodgers maintained their 10-game lead in the PCL standings ahead of second-place Reno and Round Rock, which both also won their games Tuesday night. Eleven games remain in the first half, which wraps up June 25. With a win Wednesday, the Dodgers can clinch the first-half league title as the Dodgers own the head-to-head tiebreaker against both Reno and Round Rock.

-The Dodgers have scored a combined 41 runs over the last two games following a 24-5 win Sunday in El Paso and have scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the second time this season and for the first time since April 18-19 in Albuquerque...OKC scored nine runs in the first inning Tuesday as the team connected on seven hits in the inning, including six for extra bases - four doubles, a triple and a home run. The first-inning output included the most runs scored by the Dodgers in an inning since scoring 10 runs in the eighth inning of a 20-3 win against Round Rock Aug. 14, 2022 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Dodgers finished with 17 hits, including 11 for extra bases. Six players finished with multi-hit games and all nine players in OKC's lineup scored at least one run.

-PCL Player of the Week Michael Busch went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, four RBI and three runs scored to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is 17-for-32 with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI during the stretch. He has four homers in his last five games as well as two triples.

-Ryan Ward hit two home runs in his first two at-bats for his second multi-homer game of the season and the seventh multi-homer game by a Dodgers player in 2023. He went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored.

-Devin Mann hit his league-leading 24th double and extended his on-base streak to 30 games - the longest active streak in the lead and the second longest in the PCL overall this season. He has at least one RBI in nine of his last 10 games (17 RBI) and he leads OKC with 47 RBI and 61 hits after going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored.

-Jahmai Jones extended his hitting streak to 18 games - the longest active hitting streak in the league and the longest hitting streak by an OKC player since Alex Verdugo hit safely in 20 consecutive games in June 2017. During his streak, Jones is 27-for-59 (.458) with 15 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 17 walks and 13 runs scored. Jones has also reached base in 26 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023.

-The Dodgers have now homered in a season-best nine straight games and have 20 homers during the span.

-The game entered a 1-hour, 15-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning before play resumed at 9:45 p.m.

