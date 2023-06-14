La Familia de Tacoma Outlasts Albuquerque on Tuesday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-32) came back from multiple one-run deficits to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes (24-40) 3-2 at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Rainiers reached .500 for the first time since May 10 and improved to 4-0 this season in their "La Familia de Tacoma" uniform set (Copa de la Diversion). Tacoma is now 11-6 in day games.

The Isotopes struck first, getting a bloop RBI single from Aaron Schunk into shallow right field to plate Yonathan Daza (BB) and load the bases in the first inning. LHP Kyle Hart, making his first-ever start at Cheney Stadium, struck out Cole Tucker and induced a pop-up to get out of the jam and keep the score 1-0.

Hart kept the Albuquerque bats quiet for the rest of his start, retiring 13 of the last 16 batters he faced. The lefty lowered his season ERA to 3.00, but did not factor into the decision.

The Rainiers came alive at the plate in the home half of the fifth inning. They only saw six pitches in the fame, but recorded three hits, including a game tying RBI double from Mason McCoy to score Adam Engel (1B).

Albuquerque quickly retook the lead with a sixth inning solo shot from Michael Toglia, making the score 2-1. The Gig Harbor, WA native has three career homers against Tacoma, dating to last season.

Tacoma earned their first lead of the game in the seventh inning. Engel hit an RBI double to score Zach DeLoach, who extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a walk to leadoff the inning. McCoy kept it going with a sacrifice fly for his second RBI, bringing Colin Moran (HBP) to the plate and putting the Rainiers on top, 3-2. Engel had three knocks in the game, extending his hitting streak to eight. Engel is batting .422 (19-for-45, 11 R, 2 HR, 8 RBI) since joining Tacoma on May 30. Tuesday was his second straight game with three hits.

Riley O'Brien and Matt Festa closed out the game for the Rainiers. The back-of-the-bullpen duo struck out five Isotopes in two scoreless innings as O'Brien earned his sixth hold of the year, and Festa recorded his 11th save in as many opportunities. The righties have a combined 0.81 ERA for Tacoma this year.

The Rainiers continue their six-game homestand on Wednesday against Albuquerque at Cheney Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 PT. Tacoma's starting pitcher will be RHP Marcus Walden. RHP Jeff Criswell is scheduled to start for the Isotopes.

