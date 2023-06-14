OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Salt Lake Bees (30-34) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (46-18)

Game #65 of 150/First Half #65 of 75/Home #29 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-LHP Kenny Rosenberg (3-4, 4.31) vs. OKC-LHP Mike Montgomery (0-0, 3.00)

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers can clinch the Pacific Coast League first-half title with a win today when they continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 12:05 p.m. on a Field Trip Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The league-leading Dodgers have won four consecutive games and own a 10-game lead ahead of second place Reno and Round Rock with 11 games remaining in the first half and own the head-to-head tiebreaker against both teams.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 10 runs through the first two innings as they went on to win their series opener, 17-8, against the Salt Lake Bees Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees took the game's first lead when Trey Cabbage led off the game with a home run. The Dodgers responded with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a three-run home run by Ryan Ward and a two-run double by Drew Avans. Ward hit a second home run in as many at-bats in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 10-1 advantage. Cabbage's RBI double in the third inning and two-run homer in the fifth inning cut the Dodgers' lead to 10-4. The Bees went on to trim OKC's lead to 10-6 before Devin Mann hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Kole Calhoun added a sacrifice fly to make it 13-6. After the Bees added another run, Michael Busch smashed a three-run homer into the upper deck in right field for a nine-run OKC lead before the teams exchanged runs in the eighth and ninth innings. The game entered a 1-hour, 15-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning before play resumed at 9:45 p.m.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Montgomery (0-0) is scheduled to make his second start with OKC and first in Bricktown...He made his season debut Saturday in El Paso and allowed one run on four hits, including a home run, while striking out two in three innings and did not factor into OKC's 4-1 win...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League after signing with the team in February, but did not appear in a game and elected free agency in April...The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse where he made 22 appearances (17 starts), going 2-10 with a 6.72 ERA over 69.2 IP with 54 strikeouts against 33 walks...He spent time with the Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization and with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20) and owns a career 23-24 record and 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP...In 2016, he made 49 appearances with the Mariners and Cubs, posting a 2.52 ERA over 100.0 innings. He was traded to the Cubs from the Mariners July 20 along with Jordan Pries for Daniel Volgelbach and Paul Blackburn and went on to win the 2016 World Series title with the Cubs. He earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering the game in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Against the Bees: 2023: 1-0 2022: 8-4 All-time: 68-59 At OKC: 37-27

The Dodgers and Bees meet for their first of two series during the 2023 season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams closed out the 2022 season against one another with a three-game series in OKC, which the Dodgers swept, 3-0, and outscored the Bees, 11-4. The Dodgers finished 5-1 against the Bees in OKC last season and won the overall season series, 8-4. The Dodgers have now won seven straight season series against Salt Lake and have not lost a season series to the Bees since 2013 as they split their 2014 series, 2-2...Drew Avans and Michael Busch led the Dodgers with 12 hits apiece against the Bees last season, while Ryan Noda had nine RBI and Avans scored 12 runs. OKC outscored Salt Lake, 64-47....Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers, the team owns a 28-14 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series and are 12-7 at home compared to 16-7 in Salt Lake...The Dodgers and Bees are meeting 12 times this season for a third straight season after meeting four times or less each season from 2003-19.

In the Hunt: The Dodgers are closing in on a first-half PCL title with 11 games remaining, which wraps up June 25. The league-leading Dodgers own a 10-game lead ahead of Reno and Round Rock, which are tied for second place. The Dodgers can clinch the title with a win this afternoon, as the Dodgers own the head-to-head tiebreaker against both teams. If the Dodgers lose today, they can still clinch the title with losses tonight by both Round Rock (vs. ELP, 7:05 p.m.) and Reno (@ LV, 9:05 p.m. CT)...The winner of the first half will host a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series. The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30...This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era. OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998.

Trend Setters: The 46-18 Dodgers own the most wins and best record in the Minors, and only the 48-22 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in affiliated professional baseball but have played six more games than OKC. The Dodgers are a season-best 28 games above .500 and last were that many games above .500 when they wrapped up the 2015 season at 86-58...OKC is 24-7 since May 9 and has not lost consecutive games during the stretch...The Dodgers reached 45 wins in 63 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 45 wins since 2005 was the 2015 OKC Dodgers who reached win No. 45 in game No. 67 (45-22). No other OKC team has had fewer than 22 losses through 64 or 65 games...OKC is 21-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season with a 15-4 mark over their last 19 home games.

Run Rules: The Dodgers have scored a combined 41 runs over the last two games, following up a 24-5 win Sunday in El Paso with 17 more runs Tuesday for the team's two highest-scoring games of the season. They have scored the most combined runs in back-to-back games by the team in the Bricktown era (since 1998). This is the second time this season the team has scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games and first time since April 18-19 in Albuquerque (25 R)...The 24 runs scored by the Dodgers Sunday tied the team record for runs scored in a game during the Bricktown era and was the third time an OKC team scored 24 runs since 1998, joining a 24-5 win over Colorado Springs Aug. 3, 2013 and a 24-4 win at Albuquerque June 22, 2004...On Sunday, the Dodgers set a season high with seven runs in one inning, only to trump that with nine runs in the first inning Tuesday night as the team connected on seven hits in the inning, including six for extra bases - four doubles, a triple and a home run. It was the most runs scored by the Dodgers in an inning since scoring 10 runs in the eighth inning of a 20-3 win against Round Rock Aug. 14, 2022 in OKC...The Dodgers finished with 17 hits Tuesday, including a season-high 11 for extra bases. Six players finished with multi-hit games and all nine players in OKC's lineup scored at least one run...OKC piled up 21 hits Sunday for the team's most in a game since May 23, 2014 when OKC had 22 hits in a 12-10 win at Memphis, and OKC finished with 10 extra-base hits. All nine batters in OKC's lineup collected at least one hit and one walk and scored at least two runs. According to MiLB, only 17 times in MLB history (since 1901) have all nine players in a lineup scored at least twice in a game...The Dodgers have scored 14 or more runs in three of the last four games (59 R) and four times in the last 10 games (103 R). Their 110 runs since June 1 (11 G) are the most in the Minors.

Buschwhacked: PCL Player of the Week Michael Busch went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run, four RBI and three runs scored last night to extend his hitting streak to eight games, tying his season-long initially set April 5-13. He is 17-for-32 (.531) with 11 extra-base hits and 15 RBI during the stretch. He has four homers in his last five games, as well as two triples, and has collected three hits in four of the last five games, including each of the last two games. He also has collected at least one extra-base hit in five straight games (8 XBH).

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann hit his Minors-leading 24th double Tuesday and reached base in all five of his plate appearances as he extended his on-base streak to 30 games - the longest active streak in the league and the second longest in the PCL overall this season. He has at least one RBI in nine of his last 10 games (17 RBI) and he leads OKC with 47 RBI and 61 hits overall after going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored yesterday. Mann has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, and during his on-base streak, is 40-for-105 (.381) with 17 XBH, 34 RBI and 31 runs scored. His 32 extra-base hits are tied for second-most in the league this season while his RBI total is tied for sixth...He's finished with three hits in three of his last four games and four of his last six games.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Last night, Jahmai Jones extended his hitting streak to 18 games - the longest active hitting streak in the league and the longest hitting streak by an OKC player since Alex Verdugo hit safely in 20 consecutive games in June 2017. He picked up two hits last night, including a double, and scored a run. During his streak, Jones is 27-for-59 (.458) with 15 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 17 walks and 13 runs scored. Jones has also reached base in 26 consecutive games for the second-longest on-base streak by an OKC player in 2023...His last hitting streak to reach 17 games was part of a career-high 25-game streak with High-A Inland Empire from July 27-Aug. 24, 2017...He has reached base at least twice in 16 of the last 18 games, including eight of his last nine games...Overall this season, Jones' 16 doubles are second in the league, while his .444 OBP and 1.021 OPS are fifth in the league.

Dinger Details: Ryan Ward hit two home runs in his first two at-bats for his second multi-homer game of the season and the seventh multi-homer game by a Dodgers player in 2023, while Michael Busch added a home run in the seventh inning. OKC has six homers over the last two games, 11 homers over the last four games and 16 homers over the last six games, as the Dodgers have now homered in a season-best nine straight games and have 20 homers during the span. OKC's home run total since June 3 is second-most in Triple-A. Prior to that, the Dodgers had 13 homers over their previous 19 games and just 22 homers over the previous 37 games.

Around the Horn: On his 27th birthday yesterday, Drew Avans finished with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Over his last three games, Avans is 8-for-16 with four doubles, a home run, eight RBI and six runs scored...Over the last two games, the Dodgers are 19-for-42 with runners in scoring position while holding opponents 5-for-20...In the last two games, the Dodgers have drawn 21 walks against only seven strikeouts...OKC's +103 run differential is second-highest in the Minors, trailing only Triple-A Norfolk at +128.

