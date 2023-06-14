Aces Nearly Ground Aviators in 7-5 Loss
June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Alek Thomas' two-run homer in the ninth nearly sparked the Reno Aces (36-29) to an improbable victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (30-35) Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Reno fell just short in a 7-5 loss at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Phillip Evans tripled in the third at-bat of the game, one of four extra-base hits for the Aces on the evening. Kyle Lewis singled home Evans with two outs to give Reno a one run lead. That was all they'd get off Aviators' starter Kyle Muller.
Muller, who entered with an 8.04 ERA in 10 starts, struck out seven over six outstanding innings. The Aces remained mostly quiet until the ninth, when Diego Castillo drove in a run with a double for his third hit of the night. Alek Thomas made things interesting with a his two-run blast shortly after.
Buddy Kennedy singled to bring Evans to the plate as the tying run. Las Vegas held on just long enough, inducing a pop-up to even the series at one. It was a valiant late effort after a frustrating night for Reno.
The Aces and Aviators continue their six-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Reno's strikeout leader, Slade Cecconi, is the probable starter.
Aces Notables:
- Diego Castillo: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Alek Thomas: 1-for-5, 2-run HR
- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5, 3B, R
- Kyle Lewis: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Tyler Ferguson: 2.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 3 K
- Luis Frías: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K
- Jorge Barrosa: Sacrifice Fly
- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 2B, R
Following their week in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 20th, when the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2023
- Isotopes Halt Skid with 9-5 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Nearly Ground Aviators in 7-5 Loss - Reno Aces
- River Cats Rally in Ninth to End Space Cowboys' Winning Streak - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Wednesday Woes: Rainiers Fall to Isotopes Mason McCoy - Tacoma Rainiers
- Four-Run Ninth the Difference in 9-5 Sacramento Win - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Double-up Express, 8-4 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso Takes Game Two over Round Rock 8-4 - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Drop Afternoon Affair to Salt Lake - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. ABQ - Tacoma Rainiers
- Bees Win 6-3 over OKC Dodgers - Salt Lake Bees
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 14, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- La Familia de Tacoma Outlasts Albuquerque on Tuesday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Win Opener, 17-8, Over Bees - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Pfaadt's Excellence & Canzone's Power Leads Reno to an 11-2 Win in Las Vegas - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Aces Nearly Ground Aviators in 7-5 Loss
- Pfaadt's Excellence & Canzone's Power Leads Reno to an 11-2 Win in Las Vegas
- Aces Bring Winning Run to Plate in Ninth But Fall to Rainiers in the Series Finale
- Kyle Lewis Walks off Rainiers in a Magical Evening
- Aces' Offense Provides Too Little Too Late in Loss to Rainiers