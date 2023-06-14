Aces Nearly Ground Aviators in 7-5 Loss

June 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Alek Thomas' two-run homer in the ninth nearly sparked the Reno Aces (36-29) to an improbable victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (30-35) Wednesday night. Unfortunately, Reno fell just short in a 7-5 loss at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Phillip Evans tripled in the third at-bat of the game, one of four extra-base hits for the Aces on the evening. Kyle Lewis singled home Evans with two outs to give Reno a one run lead. That was all they'd get off Aviators' starter Kyle Muller.

Muller, who entered with an 8.04 ERA in 10 starts, struck out seven over six outstanding innings. The Aces remained mostly quiet until the ninth, when Diego Castillo drove in a run with a double for his third hit of the night. Alek Thomas made things interesting with a his two-run blast shortly after.

Buddy Kennedy singled to bring Evans to the plate as the tying run. Las Vegas held on just long enough, inducing a pop-up to even the series at one. It was a valiant late effort after a frustrating night for Reno.

The Aces and Aviators continue their six-game series Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. PT. Reno's strikeout leader, Slade Cecconi, is the probable starter.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI

- Alek Thomas: 1-for-5, 2-run HR

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-5, 3B, R

- Kyle Lewis: 1-for-3, RBI, BB

- Tyler Ferguson: 2.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Luis Frías: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Jorge Barrosa: Sacrifice Fly

- Blaze Alexander: 1-for-4, 2B, R

Following their week in Las Vegas, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 20th, when the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.