Weber Launches Snappers to 15-7 Win over the Cougars

May 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BELOIT, WI - On a warm sunny day, Skyler Weber was red hot smashing 2 home runs on a 4-5 day to propel the Snappers to a 15-7 victory and a series split against the Kane County Cougars. The game totaled 22 runs, 29 hits, and 7 home runs between the two clubs in an offensive showcase at Pohlman Field Sunday afternoon.

After an early run for Kane County, the Beloit Snappers took over putting a six spot on the board, including back-to-back home runs from Marcos Brito and Skyler Weber.

In that second inning, Logan Farrar would lead off with a single and the Beloit Snappers would hit those aforementioned back-to-back home runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Now with one out in the inning, Cooper Goldby would start it back up with a double to be knocked in later by Devin Foyle. However, the Snappers were not done there getting singles from Cobie Vance and John Jones to take the 6-1 lead after 2 complete.

The slugfest would continue into the third with both teams plating two runs in the inning. After a Brito walk, Weber would pick up his second hit of the day, this time of the RBI double variety.

Then, Kane County would walk two more guys and a sacrifice fly from Joseph Pena would knock in Weber to make the score 8-3 after the third.

The Snappers would then blow the game wide open in the fourth inning, as Beloit put another crooked number on the scoreboard, this time scoring 5 runs.

Jones would start the inning with a bang homering off the sign in right centerfield to get everything going. Then, after a walk each to Farrar and Brito, Weber and Max Schuemann would both hit RBI singles to plate the first three runs of the inning.

Shortly after, Jospeh Pena crushed a sacrifice fly to drive in Weber and Foyle singled up the middle to plate Schuemann completing the five run inning and giving the Snappers the 13-3 lead after four complete.

The offense would not stop there, as Kane County would get another two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth inning, but Beloit would get two more in the eighth to finish the day out with 15 runs.

In the eighth for Beloit, Weber would step up to the plate, just a triple shy of the cycle. However, instead of the triple, Weber would launch another homer to complete the two-homer day. Weber would finish up the ballgame going 4-5 with 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 Runs, and a double to lead Beloit offensively and to the 15-7 win.

The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow in a little doubleheader action against the Clinton Lumberkings. First pitch tomorrow will be at 5:00 P.M. CT with the second game to follow shortly after. Reid Birlingmair is slated to get the start in Game 1 and Mike Murray is scheduled to start in Game 2.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.