4-Run 1st Inning Keys Cubs 8-4 Win over Dragons

May 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





South Bend, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs scored four runs in the first inning and held off the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon, winning 8-4 to take three-of-four in the series in Indiana. The Dragons finished their seven-game road trip with a record of 2-5.

South Bend took command of the game early, scoring four runs in the first against Dayton starter Ricky Salinas. A three-run double by Tyler Durna with one out was the key hit.

The Dragons cut the deficit in half in the third inning. Miguel Hernandez walked to start the inning and scored from first base on a two-out triple to the fence in right-center field by Michael Siani. A balk brought Siani in from third to make it 4-2.

But South Bend got their offense going again in the fourth as Chris Morel launched a home run to lead off the inning, putting the Cubs ahead 5-2. They added two more runs in the fifth before Dayton's Juan Martinez connected on a solo home run in the sixth to make it 7-3.

South Bend's D.J. Artis belted a home run in the eighth to extend the Cubs lead to 8-3. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the ninth when Jay Schuyler doubled off the left field fence to drive in Mariel Bautista from second base to reach the final score of 8-4.

Salinas (1-1) was charged with the loss. He worked three and one-third innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Moises Nova made his first appearance of the year in relief of Salinas. Nova tossed one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) with two walks and three strikeouts. Eddy Demurias pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dragons collected just four hits. They had three extra base hits including the homer by Martinez, his second of the year, along with the triple by Siani and the double by Schuyler.

Up Next: The Dragons (14-28) return to Dayton to meet the Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Field on Monday at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, the Dragons and Captains will resume a suspended game from April 14 at 6:00 p.m. That game will be followed by the regularly-scheduled game. The series will continue with games through Thursday. On Monday, Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 5.27) will come off the Dayton injured list as the Dragons starting pitcher. He will be opposed by Lake County's Cody Morris (2-0, 3.71).

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.