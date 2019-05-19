Lugnuts and TinCaps Canceled by Rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The scheduled Sunday series finale between the Lansing Lugnuts (18-23) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-23) was canceled due to rain and will not be made up.

The Lugnuts lost two of three games in the series, snapping a ten-game road losing streak with a 7-1 victory on Saturday.

The Nuts now return to Michigan's state capital to open an eight-game homestand at Cooley Law School Stadium, with four-game series against the Great Lakes Loons and the Lake County Captains stretching from Monday, May 20th - a Dollar Monday with $1 hot dogs, $1 popcorn, $1 ice cream sandwiches, $1 Miller High Life and $1 16-oz. fountain drinks - through Monday, May 27th.

