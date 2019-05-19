Freeman's Walk-Off Single in 10th Secures Split of Four-Game Series

(Eastlake, OH) - Tyler Freeman singled home Hosea Nelson in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the Lake County Captains beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-7 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon to cap a seven-game home stand and a split of the four game set with Bowling Green.

The Captains took the early 2-0 lead on the strength of Ruben Cardenas' fifth homer of the season. After one inning it was 2-0 Lake County. Bowling Green answered back in the top of the second inning with an RBI double by Roberto Alvarez. The score was 2-1 after a pair of innings.

The Captains added on to their lead in the top of the fourth inning when Miguel Jerez connected with the first of his two homers on the day. The Captains led 4-1 headed to the bottom of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Bowling Green tied the game. After two runners reached base Beau Brundage hit a three-run home run, his first of the season and the score was 4-4 after three innings.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the seventh-inning when Jake Palomaki singled home the go-ahead run and at the stretch it was 5-4 Bowling Green at the stretch.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Will Benson hit a solo home run his 9th of the season and the score was tied up once again at 5-5.

Jake Palomaki was at it again in the top of the ninth inning. This time Palomaki came through with a two-run homer, his first of the season and Bowling Green looked to end the game with a scoreless ninth on defense. Fortunately, for the Captains that was not the case. With a runner on base, Miguel Jerez unloaded his second round-tripper of the game and pushed the game to extra innings tied at 7-7. The Captains won in the extra frame on the Freeman one-out base hit.

Lake County started Luis Oviedo (4-2) and did not get a decision. Oviedo pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out six. Oviedo allowed the one home run. The Captains bullpen was brilliant again just allowing one unearned run the rest of the way. Kellen Rholl, Manuel Alvarez, and Skylar Arias pitched the rest of the way. Arias (1-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless tenth inning.

Bowling Green started Easton McGee (3-0) and he did not get the decision. McGee went five innings and allowed four runs, three earned on six hits. McGee walked three and struck out two. McGee allowed two long balls. The Hot Rods used three pitchers in relief. Trey Cumbie (0-1) took the loss after allowing the run in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The Captains will hit the road for the longest road trip of the season. The Captains will play 12 games in 11 days over three cities. The Captains will play five games in Dayton (including a resumption of a suspended game,) four in Lansing, and three in South Bend.

