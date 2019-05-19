Bees Score Pair of Walk-off Wins

May 19, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





What's better than a walk off win in extra innings? How about walk off wins in both games of a double header. Catcher Harrison Wenson's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth of the first game gave Burlington a 7-6 win against Wisconsin. Catcher Alexis Olmeda's home run to right on a 1-2 count in the seventh won the second game 4-3 for the Bees.

Burlington took three of four from the Timber Rattlers, and continues to find themselves solidly in second place in the division.

Jordyn Adams was the placed runner at second in the bottom of the eight in the first game. He was erased on a fielder's choice by Nonie Williams. Williams moved to second base on Spencer Griffin's infield single. Wenson drove him home. It was Wenson's twelfth RBI on just nine hits. Spencer Griffin was two for four with an RBI and is nine for his last 20 at bats.

Both teams scored three runs in the third inning, then three runs in the fourth. That is the way it stayed until Wenson ended it.

In game two Burlington spotted Wisconsin three runs in the top of the first inning, scored three of their own on a D. C. Arendas home run in the fourth. Kevin Maitan singled. Two outs later Griffin walked. Arendas followed with his blast, and Olmeda ended it in the seventh.

Connor Higgins took the win in relief in the first tilt. It was his third win against two losses. Game two went to Ben Morrison, who is now 2-0 on the year. He has two saves.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.