Kernels Homestand Preview: May 20-27

It's the 'unofficial' start of summer as the Kernels head into the Memorial Day holiday with an eight-game home stand starting Monday, May 20th. Here's what you can expect these next eight games:

May 20-23 vs. Burlington

The Kernels host the Burlington Bees, the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a four-game series starting Monday, May 20th.

The Kernels kick off the home stand on Monday, May 20th with Mark Down Monday where regular hot dogs are just $1.50 and small popcorn, chips and ice cream sandwiches are just $1 each. First pitch between the Kernels and Bees is set for 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM.

Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tuesday, May 21st for Bark in the Park, presented by Urban Acres. All dog ticket proceeds benefit Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. It's also a Great Clips Twins Tuesday where fans can get a special buy one ticket, get one FREE offer from the Kernels email newsletter and Facebook page. The Kernels are wearing special jerseys, sponsored by Great Clips, that will be sold via a silent auction on Friday, August 30th and one lucky fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game during the 2019 season. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Bees is set for 6:35 PM.

Baseball was meant to be played under warm, sunny skies and that's what the Kernels have on tap for Wednesday, May 22nd with a Noon Game. Enjoy our Noon Game Lunch Combo, consisting of a regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled soda or water for $8.50 at the Concession Stands. Gates open at 11 AM with first pitch set for 12:05 PM.

Three fans, age 18 and older, will win a 50-inch big screen TV as part of Big Screen Thursday, presented by Frist Federal Credit Union. Stop by the First Federal table on the concourse to pick up a raffle ticket and you must be present to win. It's also a 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday where 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water are $2 all game. And, show your college ID at the Kernels ticket office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9 as part of College Night. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Burlington is set for 6:35 PM.

May 24-27 vs. Peoria

The Kernels wrap up the eight-game home stand with four games against the Peoria Chiefs, the Midwest League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, starting Friday, May 24th.

It's a Kernels Friday Mug Club night when the Kernels take on Peoria at 6:35 PM on Friday, May 24th. Buy a 16 oz. souvenir mug for $6 at the concession stand and get refills all game for $3. Bring your mug back to every Friday Kernels home game for $3 refills. Mug Club Night is sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9! Gates open at 5:30 PM.

May the force be with you or will you turn to the dark side? It's Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 25th when the Kernels take on Peoria at 6:35 PM. You'll want to be here when the gates open at 5:30 PM as the first 1,000 fans receive a FREE pair of Star Wars character socks. Come dressed as your favorite character from the movies as players from the 501st Central Garrison will be on hand for photos. The Kernels will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be sold during the game via a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society. And, after the game, enjoy a spectacular FIREWORKS show!

It's truly a family day at the ballpark on Sunday, May 26th as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a FREE set of Kernels Baseball Cards, thanks to Perfect Game USA; a 2019 Kernels Team Photo, thanks to Copyworks; and an IPTV KIDS Adventure Clubhouse Cap. Kids 12-under receive a voucher for a hot dog, popcorn and drink as part of Kids Eat Free, presented by Western Fraternal Life. After the game, fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels players thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. Play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo during the game for a chance to qualify to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy Papa Balloon and Face Painting by Kennedy on the concourse as well as the Hovick Petting Zoo by the Kids Zone during the game. Gates open at 1:00 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Peoria is set for 2:05 PM.

The home stand wraps up on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27th with a noon game. It's Mark Down Monday where regular hot dogs are $1.50 and chips, small popcorn and ice cream sandwiches are $1 each. Enjoy our Noon Game Combo special of a regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 oz. bottled soda or water for $8.50 from the concession stand. Gates open at 11 AM and first pitch between the Kernels and Chiefs is set for 12:05 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and drink at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on August 30th.

Big Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 50-inch big screen TVs given away during the game, thanks to First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

