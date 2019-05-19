Clinton Rallies to Avoid Sweep

CLINTON, IOWA - In a "Corn Clash" against the Clinton Elotes, the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n identity of the Clinton LumberKings, the Cedar Rapids Kernels grabbed a 6-0 lead before Clinton came from behind for an 8-7 win at LumberKings Stadium. The Kernels (20-23) still ended the four-game set with a 3-1 series victory heading into an eight-game homestand.

The Kernels tallied the first six runs within the series finale. Andrew Bechtold hit a two-run home run during the second inning, and Gilberto Celestino added his own two-run blast in the third inning. Later in the top of the third, Chris Williams collected an RBI triple and scored via wild pitch to give Cedar Rapids a 6-0 advantage.

Will Banfield single-handedly carried Clinton (20-21) out of its early hole to cut the deficit to 6-4. Banfield belted a two-run homer within the third inning to break up the shutout. In his next at-bat, he delivered a two-run double during the fifth.

Jean Carlos Arias lifted Cedar Rapids to a 7-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning. The Kernels loaded the bases, and Arias came through with a sacrifice fly that drove in Gabriel Maciel.

A four-run outburst in the bottom of the eighth allowed Clinton to take an 8-7 edge. J.D. Osborne opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Ricardo Cespedes followed by hitting a run-scoring single. Three batters later, Christopher Torres recorded a two-out, two-run single that put Clinton in front for the rest of the game.

Tyler Mitzel (2-3) only gave up one run over three innings of relief to earn the victory. Derek Molina (0-1) was tagged for the go-ahead run and also allowed two inherited runners to score in his first blown save and first loss of the season.

Following their series win at Clinton, the Kernels will return home and kick off a lengthy homestand Monday at 6:35 p.m. with the opener of a four-game series with the Burlington Bees. The probable pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Luis Rijo (0-4, 4.02) and Burlington right-hander Jose Soriano (3-3, 1.98). Broadcast coverage will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

Monday's contest opens an eight-game Kernels homestand that runs through Monday, May 27. The homestand opener features special deals for Mark Down Monday including regular hot dogs for $1.50 apiece and small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips for $1.00 each.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

