Wausau Escapes Surging Battle Creek, Wins in Extras 7-5

June 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - After being up 4-0 into the bottom of the ninth, Battle Creek would force extras Monday night at MCCU Field.

Four runs in the bottom of the ninth led Battle Creek (9-19) to a surging comeback, tying the game and forcing extras after Wausau was well on their way to their first shut-out win of the season.

The Woodchucks (17-12) offense would come alive in the top of the tenth though, as Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) came in and hit an RBI double scoring the first of three runs in the frame. Colby Wallce (Cal. State Fullerton) and Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) would each have RBI singles in the inning as well.

The bottom of the tenth was not an easy finish for Wausau though, as Battle Creek threatened with bases loaded and two outs. They would score a run, but pitcher Andalo Santangelo (Towson) would come and force a lineout - the game winning out.

Key Moments:

Starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) went five full innings without allowing a run and striking out four.

Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) kept up his hot hitting recently, going 2/4 with a two-RBI double in the third - two of four runs scored in the inning.

Up Next:

Wausau returns to MCCU Field for the final game of the road trip Tuesday, June 27 with a 6:35 p.m. ET (5:35 p.m. CT) first pitch against Battle Creek.

