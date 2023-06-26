Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in One-Run Thriller

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers earned their second consecutive win Monday night, taking down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-3 at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers led for most of the way Monday as despite two homers from the Dock Spiders, an RBI single from Cooper Kelly (Kansas) gave the Rockers the victory at home, as they'll now look for a series sweep Tuesday night at Fond du Lac following Monday's win.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) started strong on the mound with three strikeouts in the opening inning, giving his offense a chance to strike first with it being a scoreless ballgame through the first half inning.

Kyle West (West Virginia) and Jack Holman (UCLA) gave Green Bay an early lead in the bottom of the first off two RBI singles, as this put the Rockers on top 2-0 through just one inning of play.

Following a scoreless second inning, Fond du Lac trimmed the deficit in half in the top of the third on an RBI single from Jack Gorman (Presbyterian), but Sanchez added three more strikeouts to keep the Rockers out in front entering the fourth, up 2-1 at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay added a run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly from George Wolkow (South Carolina), giving the Rockers a 3-1 advantage going into the fifth against Fond du Lac.

The Dock Spiders cut the Green Bay lead once again after a solo home run from Connor Cooney made it a 3-2 game through five innings, following a scoreless bottom of the fifth for the Green Bay offense.

Parker Noland (Vanderbilt) tied the game with a homer of his own in the sixth to even it at 3-3, but the Rockers took the lead right back courtesy of the RBI single from Kelly, handing Green Bay the 4-3 lead through six innings in Ashwaubenon.

Nick Miller (Anderson University) pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth to keep Green Bay out in front as the contest approached the ninth, and it would be Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve) who would look to close out the game in the ninth with the Rockers still leading by a run.

Despite a lead-off base runner for Fond du Lac, Horvath retired the final three batters he faced to seal the deal for Green Bay, handing them their 17th win of the season Monday night by a score of 4-3 over Fond du Lac.

The Rockers are set to head back on the road to take on the Dock Spiders Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field, in the second game of the two-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

