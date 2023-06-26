Rox Pitching Staff Records 2nd Shutout of the Season

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (16-11) grabbed game three of their series against the Mankato MoonDogs (17-11) with a 4-0 final score, Monday, June 26th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Kolten Smith. Smith threw a season-high 7.1 innings pitched in the victory, tallying 10 strikeouts while recording his first shutout appearance. Over four appearances this season, Smith has a 4.67 ERA over 17.1 innings pitched with a team-leading 28 strikeouts to just 7 walks.

The Rox offense was able to catch fire early, scoring three runs in the 2ndinning. St. Cloud recorded 11 hits total on the day. Chipper Beck had a career day for the Rox in his 5thappearance, with a career-high two hits and two RBI, scoring once. Matt Goetzmann continues to have an impressive pace at the plate, with two hits and two runs scored. Goetzmann has a team-high 21 runs scored this season. Ripken Reese had two hits and a run scored. Reese has five multi-hit games over 15 games this season.

Andrew Morones was the lone arm out of the bullpen. Morones threw the final 1.2 innings, recording three strikeouts and finalizing the shutout. Morones has thrown 4.0 hitless innings over three appearances this season, recording five strikeouts.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Kolten Smith!

The Rox return home for game four of the series tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27th, for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the MoonDogs. There will be a St. Cloud Rox T-Shirt Giveaway Night for the first 300 adults! Also, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be at the ballpark, as seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, ESPN, and many more!Click Here to learn more about Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

