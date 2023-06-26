Northwoods League and GoRout Partner for In-Game Pitch Calling Technology

Rochester, MN - The Northwoods League has announced a partnership with GoRout, the leader in on-field sports wearable display technologies, for high school, college, and professional football and baseball teams.

"Partnering with the Northwoods League was an amazing opportunity to continue the advancement of GoRout's newest product offering, GoRout Baseball. The Northwoods League is striving to be on the cutting edge of baseball technology, and we recognized early that they would be the perfect partner for us," said GoRout's founder Mike Rolih. "This partnership will allow players and coaches the ability to communicate from the dugout to the field quickly to ensure both the catcher and pitcher are on the same page for each pitch."

This partnership will provide every Northwoods League team with the GoRout Baseball system for the summer and will help accelerate communication between the dugout and the field all season long.

"Coaches, using our mobile app, simply press a button and transmit the call to their players instantly. The players, using our 3" display, will wear our connected devices around their belts, in their pockets, or on their wrists, and once a pitch call is made, the devices will vibrate and display the call to both the pitcher and catcher," Rolih says.

Working together, the Northwoods League and GoRout combine the best summer baseball game-day atmosphere with the best on-field pitch-calling technology to provide fans with the best overall experience and baseball to watch each summer.

"We are always looking for cutting edge technology to advance the Northwoods League and the development of our players, and GoRout should help us achieve that on both fronts," said Dick Radatz, Jr., Chairman of the Northwoods League.

About GoRout

GoRout is the leader in on-field sports ruggedized wearable display technologies. GoRout provides coaches the ability to maximize their practice efficiency while drastically improving the quality of their reps. GoRout was the winner of the 2017 NFL 1st & Future Technology event at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, TX and a finalist at NASA's iTech Technology event in Palo Alto, CA in 2019. To learn more about GoRout, visit www.gorout.com .

