Spitters Drown the Rafters

June 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters snap their losing streak and improve to a 18-10 record after a 3-1 win over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in front of 984 fans this evening at Turtle Creek Stadium. Pit Spitters starting LHP pitcher, Aren Gustafson, threw the longest outing of the season, throwing seven and two thirds innings getting credited with the win.

The Pit Spitters didn't waste any time taking the lead, as Jack Crighton singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning. After stealing second base, and then advancing to third on a Parker Brosius groundout, Crighton came into score on a Glenn Miller groundout to short taking a 1-0 lead. Devin Hukill led off the bottom of the second inning for the Pit Spitters with a single to center. Hukill stole second base, and then came around to score on a throwing error made by third baseman Shane Taylor to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the third, Parker Brosius was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Brosius quickly stole second base and third base, allowing him to come in and score on a Glenn Miller groundout to shortstop to give the Pit Spitters a 3-0 lead. The Rafters got to Aren Gustafson on the mound with a lead off base hit by Jorge De Goti in the bottom of the eighth inning. De Goti went from first to third on a ground out to third setting him up to score on a sacrifice flyout from Ty Johnson to make it 3-1. Leading off the top of the ninth for the Rafters, Garrett Broussard singled to get the offense moving, but their rally attempt was quickly silenced when Shane Taylor grounded into a double play, followed by a De Goti ground out to end the game.

The Pit Spitters improve to 18-10 on the season, as the Rafters drop to 15-13. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aren Gustafson pitched seven and two thirds' innings, giving up seven hits, one run, and striking out three. Nate Blain came in for the final four outs of the game, earning the save while throwing an inning and a third, giving up two hits and a walk.

Up next

The Pit Spitters will be back in action tomorrow as they play game two of the series against Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Turtle Creek Stadium. Tuesday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. and its Barks and Brews night presented by Cheboygan Brewing Company! All craft beers are half off and you can bring your dog! All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

