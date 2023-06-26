Rox End MoonDogs Streak

Mankato MoonDogs outfielder Ty Rumsey

The MoonDogs took the field ready to extend the win streak they are on and attempt to put themselves in a good place to sweep the Rox. The teams split the first going scoreless and looking to be a pitchers dual.

In the second inning RJ Elmore found himself behind the eight-ball loading the bases with a few walks. The Rox would take advantage of this by sending three across the plate.

The Rox would not stop there as they were able to pile on another run in the third to end Elmore's night.

Mack Crowley would come in for Elmore and show the Rox what the Mankato pitching staff is about throwing six shutout innings.

Crowley would give the Dogs plenty of opportunity to catch the Rox, but the bats would go cold for the rest of the night.

The Dogs would end up falling to the Rox 4-0 ending a seven-game win streak. Join us tomorrow as the same two teams face off at Joe Fabber Field at 6:35 P.M.

