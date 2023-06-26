Rox End MoonDogs Streak
June 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs took the field ready to extend the win streak they are on and attempt to put themselves in a good place to sweep the Rox. The teams split the first going scoreless and looking to be a pitchers dual.
In the second inning RJ Elmore found himself behind the eight-ball loading the bases with a few walks. The Rox would take advantage of this by sending three across the plate.
The Rox would not stop there as they were able to pile on another run in the third to end Elmore's night.
Mack Crowley would come in for Elmore and show the Rox what the Mankato pitching staff is about throwing six shutout innings.
Crowley would give the Dogs plenty of opportunity to catch the Rox, but the bats would go cold for the rest of the night.
The Dogs would end up falling to the Rox 4-0 ending a seven-game win streak. Join us tomorrow as the same two teams face off at Joe Fabber Field at 6:35 P.M.
Images from this story
|
Mankato MoonDogs second baseman Dustin Crenshaw
|
Mankato MoonDogs outfielder Ty Rumsey
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2023
- Bismarck Shakes, Rattles, and Rolls to Victory over Minot - Bismarck Larks
- Express Drop Close Pitcher's Duel to Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Come up Empty in the First Contest with Traverse City - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in One-Run Thriller - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox End MoonDogs Streak - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Pitching Staff Records 2nd Shutout of the Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Wausau Escapes Surging Battle Creek, Wins in Extras 7-5 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Spitters Drown the Rafters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Northwoods League and GoRout Partner for In-Game Pitch Calling Technology - Northwoods
- Rockford Rivets Take Down Kalamazoo Growlers in Series Finale Sunday Afternoon 9-3 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers to Play Dock Spiders in Final Game of Homestand - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Commits Season-High Six Errors in 13-7 Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Lumbermen Split Series with Border Cats, Win Game Four 5-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Five-Run Third All the Offense Growlers Need; Take Down Rivets 5-2 - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- Rox End MoonDogs Streak
- Win Streak Hits Seven as MoonDogs Bury Rox
- MoonDogs Chip Away at Rox
- MoonDogs Stay Hot
- Dogs Are Hot