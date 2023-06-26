Rockers to Play Dock Spiders in Final Game of Homestand

June 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers in the field

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers in the field(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers are set to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night. The meeting will begin the third series of the season between the two ball clubs. First pitch for Monday night's game will be at 6:35 p.m.

In Sunday's game, the Rockers were able to defeat the Kenosha Kingfish 8-2. The game was called off after eight innings due to multiple rain delays. The Rockers' offense was able to tally 12 hits, with three of those coming off the bat of Blake Wilson (Kansas State). Kyle West (West Virginia) launched a three-run homer to right field in the seventh inning.

Earning the win on the mound for the Rockers was Grayson Walker (Dickinson). This outing was the second win of the season for Walker. He pitched four scoreless innings on the mound, only allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

With the win, Green Bay remains tied for first place with the Wausau Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West division. Both teams are 16-12 and are half a game ahead of the Madison Mallards and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

On the hill for the Rockers in Monday night's matchup will be Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The right-hander has been one of the elite pitchers of the Northwoods League so far this season. Across his four starts, Sanchez has struck out 34 batters and has only allowed three earned runs this season (1.08 ERA).

Pitching for the Dock Spiders will be Joseph Chavana (Trinity). In the 9.2 innings he's pitched, he's earned a win and a save while striking out seven batters.

Monday night's game will be another edition of Free Hot Dog Monday at the ballpark. Through our partners at Salmon's Meat Products, free hot dogs will be handed out for the first 90 minutes after gates open.

After Monday night's contest, the Rockers will travel to Herr Baker Field for the first time since Opening Day. Then, the team will remain on the road for a two-game stint against the Wausau Woodchucks.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.