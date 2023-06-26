Lumbermen Split Series with Border Cats, Win Game Four 5-4

LA CROSSE, WI - Rain was in the forecast once again on Sunday night. Rain did fall about an hour before first pitch, but stopped just in time for the game between the Loggers and Border Cats to get going on time. Dads played catch with their children up and down the third base line as the sun peaked out between the clouds. It was a great day for Logger baseball!

Scoring in this one kicked off in the top of the second inning. On a full count, Brayden Kuriger sent a home run toward center field for his first homer of the season and the first run of the ball game. The score was 1-0 in favor of the Border Cats and would stay that way until the fourth inning.

In the fourth it was the Loggers' turn to strike. After two walks and two outs to begin the inning, Michael Dixon (Concordia-Irvine) stayed red-hot as he laced a double toward right field, scoring two. Dixon has been one of the hottest Logger bats over the past two days.

The Border Cats would respond in the top of the fifth. Justin Hackett (TCU) began the inning on the mound, but after an apparent injury to his throwing hand, he was removed from the game. Reliever Sam Hart (Iowa) was forced to come into the game without a proper warm up, but he was charged with keeping the lead intact. Unfortunately for the Lumbermen, a walk would be issued to Thunder Bay's Carter Allen while the bases were loaded to tie the game at 2-2. Later in the inning, another walk would score one giving the Cats the lead, 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth, Gabe D'Arcy (San Diego) would advance to first on an error then steal second base. Seth Cox would then step up to the plate and hit an RBI single to right field, tying the game at three.

Action would resume in the seventh inning. With a runner on, Carter Allen would hit a swinging bunt toward the pitcher's mound that would be thrown over first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa's (Hawaii) head allowing the runner to score and Allen to advance all the way to third. It looked as if the Loggers were on pace to lose another close game against the Border Cats, but there was more to play in this one.

In the bottom of the eighth, Matthew Piotrowski (Cal State - LA) would pinch hit for a double to lead off the inning. After a Justin DeCriscio (San Diego) single, it was Ben Zeigler Namoa who would double deep over the center fielder's head to score the two Loggers on base, most importantly, taking the lead late. Tony Pluta (Arizona), who pitched out of a jam in the top of the eighth, pitched masterfully as he slammed the door on Thunder Bay. Cheers from the Logger faithful rose throughout the stadium.

The Border Cats fall to 14-10 and now share first place in the Great Plains East with Eau Claire. The Loggers improve to 9-17, moving out of the cellar of the division and into fifth place. The Loggers will be on the road from Monday through Thursday and will be back at Copeland Park on Friday to take on the Bismarck Larks.row-2

