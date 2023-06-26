Rafters Come up Empty in the First Contest with Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rafters were unable to steal game 1 of the series vs Traverse City as they fell 3-1. They out hit the Pit Spitters 9-6.

Traverse City wasted no time in the top of the first as Clemson right fielder, Jack Crighton, got on first on an infield hit. Crighton then stole 2 straight bases which advanced him to 3rd. Glenn Miller grounded out at shortstop, but Crighton got home. The Pit Spitters then pounced on a Rafters error from a passed ball at 1st. The ball rolled into right field and Hukill scored from second to make it 2-0.

The Pit Spitters did not stop there as they acquired another run in the 3rd. Glenn Miller grounded out another RBI to allow Brosius to score. The Rafters had no answer to any of Traverse City's runs as many of their hits were in lead off positions and came up empty after that. The Pit Spitters infield were constantly getting double plays and only committed one error. Wisconsin Rapids hit a lot of balls right to Traverse City's defense. Not many times in the game did they have runners in scoring position.

Calen Graham got the start on the mound and only had 1 strikeout in 3 innings. Mikiah Negrete came in after that and tallied 2 more strikeouts. The Rats got a run back in the top of the 8th as Jorge De Goti acquired his second hit on the day with a hit ball passed through 3rd base. Shortly after, Ty Johnson flew out to deep center field, but De Goti got home which was the only run the Rafters scored.

Wisconsin Rapids could not find ways to get runs home and 2 errors in the field really cost them. This is the first time these two teams met since 2021 and the Rats did not start the series as they would have liked. They will have to forget about this game because they play the second game of the series tomorrow at 7:05 E.T right back at Turtle Creek Stadium.

