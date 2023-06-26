Express Drop Close Pitcher's Duel to Thunder Bay

Eau Claire WI - The Express were back in town Monday night, but can't get the job done as they drop the first game of their 4-game series to the Thunder Bay Border Cats with a final score of 1-3.

The starting pitching for Eau Claire was strong as Isaac Lyon (GCU) reached his game maximum, topping out at 106 pitches through 8 innings of work. Through 8 he gave up 4 hits and 3 runs, though 1 one of the 3 was earned.

Offensively the team struggled, recording only 4 hits on the night. One of the 4 was a blooper single by newly acquired Centerfielder Cort MacDonald (Stanford). MacDonald got the start in Center tonight, and showed promise, going 1-4 at the plate, with some nice defensive grabs as well.

Eau Claire had some costly errors in the infield, including a Thunder Bay Sacrifice Bunt which was overthrown by a charging Express infielder. This ultimately led to two runs scoring in the top of the 6th.

Although Eau Claire showed some life in the bottom of the 9th, as they brought a man home on a wild pitch, they ultimately weren't able to capitalize with runners on base. With tonight's loss, the Express drop to 2nd place in the Great Plains East division behind Thunder Bay.

The Men in Orange will look to even the series up tomorrow with another home game vs. the Border Cats. First pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT and the game will be presented by 92.9-The X.

