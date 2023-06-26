Bismarck Shakes, Rattles, and Rolls to Victory over Minot
June 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
After two much-needed days off, the Larks returned to action at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark to face off for the third game of a four-game set against the Minot Hot Tots. The Larks dominated in the first two games of the series, and although it wasn't an offensive shootout, game three ended the same way. The Larks defeated the Tots by a final of 6-1.
Tonight was also the first of two specialty nights between these two teams, as the Larks played as the Dakota Rattlers, while the Hot Tots played as the Minot Mallards. Both teams paid homage to their professional roots in the Prairie League from 1995-97.
Through the first three innings of play, we had a pitcher's duel on hand. Bismarck starter Jonny Lowe (Tyler Junior College) and Minot starter Rawley Hector (Louisiana Tech) was dealing. It was only 1-0 Larks after three innings.
However, Bismarck would break it open during the bottom of the fourth. Jack Herring (Rollins) hit a two-run homer to left center, and then Nick Johnstone (South Suburban) and Nick Oakley (UC Santa Barbara) followed with run-scoring hits as well, extending the Larks lead to 5-0. Herring's opposite-field home run would go down as the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.
The Larks would score one more time in the sixth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Benjamin Rosengard (Rice), and although Minot's Brannon Mondragon (Southeastern) lined a ball over the left field wall in the seventh, the Larks would cruise to a 6-1 victory.
On the mound, Jonny Lowe got the win, going six scoreless innings, giving up no runs on four hits, and striking out eight. He moved to 1-1 and also threw the Metro Area Fastest Pitch of the Game in the fourth inning at 92 mph. Brad Helton (Metro State Denver) and Brooks Byers (New Orleans) both looked impressive out of the pen as well.
Minot's starter, Rawley Hector, moved to 1-2 after picking up the loss.
The Larks will begin their nine-game road trip tomorrow, as they close out the first four-game series of the year against Minot and go for the sweep. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. CT at Corbett Field in Minot.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 26, 2023
- Lakeshore Sees Winning Streak End in Border Battle Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Bismarck Shakes, Rattles, and Rolls to Victory over Minot - Bismarck Larks
- Express Drop Close Pitcher's Duel to Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- Rafters Come up Empty in the First Contest with Traverse City - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rockers Take Down Dock Spiders in One-Run Thriller - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox End MoonDogs Streak - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Pitching Staff Records 2nd Shutout of the Season - St. Cloud Rox
- Wausau Escapes Surging Battle Creek, Wins in Extras 7-5 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Spitters Drown the Rafters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Northwoods League and GoRout Partner for In-Game Pitch Calling Technology - Northwoods
- Rockford Rivets Take Down Kalamazoo Growlers in Series Finale Sunday Afternoon 9-3 - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers to Play Dock Spiders in Final Game of Homestand - Green Bay Rockers
- Rochester Commits Season-High Six Errors in 13-7 Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Lumbermen Split Series with Border Cats, Win Game Four 5-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- Five-Run Third All the Offense Growlers Need; Take Down Rivets 5-2 - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bismarck Larks Stories
- Bismarck Shakes, Rattles, and Rolls to Victory over Minot
- Larks Blown Out by MoonDogs in Game Two of Series
- Larks Outlasted by Mankato, Lose Offensive Thriller
- Bismarck, ND Baseball Team Announces Missouri River Motorboaters Rebrand
- Bismarck Buries Mud Puppies 13-3, Splits Four-Game Series