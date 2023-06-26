Lakeshore Sees Winning Streak End in Border Battle Loss

After winning three games in a row, the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-17) saw their winning streak come to end with a 7-6 loss to the Rockford Rivets (18-11) on Monday night in game one of the border battle at Rivets Stadium.

Rockford got things started courtesy of the long ball. Dustin Allen drove a home run to deep right field to put the Rivets on the board, 1-0.

However, the Chinooks evened things up quickly on a home run of their own by Cody Kelly, tying the game up at 1-1.

The Rivets responded in the bottom of the second. A leadoff walk came back to hurt Lakeshore starter Gradin Taschner as Aaron Harper drove in an RBI single to put Rockford back in front 2-1.

In the top of the third, Lakeshore would answer again. Adam Cootway did his job with a bases-loaded sac fly to center, scoring Neville and once again tying the game at 2-2.

Lakeshore struck again in the top of the fifth. Catcher Joey Spence delivered a home run to right field to give the Chinooks their first lead of the day at 3-2, his second of the season.

Rockford made a splash in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Sotir checked into the game to pitch for the Chinooks. Sotir gave up a two-run no doubt home run from Khalil Walker and a solo shot from Dustin Allen to put the Rivets back in front 5-3, Allen's second of the game.

Following a big inning for the Rivets in the fifth, the Chinooks tacked on another run via a sac fly from Hunter Grimes, cutting the Rockford lead in half at 5-4.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rockford tacked on another run on a sac fly from Dustin Allen, and the score was now 6-4. Allen finished the game with two home runs and three RBI.

It seemed like the Chinooks had a response for every punch the Rivets threw and that was the case again in the eighth. After the first three batters reached, the Chinooks were back in business with the bases loaded and nobody out. Cody Kelly and Adam Cootway both drove in a run on back-to-back fielder's choices, and all of a sudden the game was tied again at 6-6.

Khalil Walker gave Rockford the lead back on an RBI sac fly in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-6 Rivets.

For essentially the first time all game, Lakeshore was unable to respond in the top of the ninth and the winning streak was over at three.

The Rivets outhit the Chinooks 8-6 and there were five total home runs in this game. Joey Spence and Cody Kelly both contributed a home run tonight for Lakeshore.

The Chinooks head back home to take on the Rockford Rivets for game two of this home and home series. First pitch from Moonlight Graham Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.

