Five-Run Third All the Offense Growlers Need; Take Down Rivets 5-2

Rockford, Ill. - A five-run third inning would be all the offense the Growlers needed as they took down the Rockford Rivets 5-2.

The Growlers would have to return from an early hole for the fifth consecutive game. With runners at the corners with nobody out in the bottom of the second inning, the Rivets would score their first run in a bizarre double play. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Andrew Delaney would attempt to steal second on an 0-2 pitch to Aaron Harper that was hit into right. Delaney, caught in between first and second would be doubled up on a throw from Banks Tolley. Matthew Mebane, tagging from third would escape a potential triple play sliding home safely after a relay throw from Will Furniss would go too far up the first base line.

After that bizarre play in the second, the Growlers decided to answer with a bang. Batting through the order, the Growlers started their onslaught after Tyler Albright put down a bunt, and in another play at the plate, Gavin Lewis Jr slid in as a throw went in the dirt. K-Zoo added four more to tag on their crooked number. A sac fly from Will Furniss, a wild pitch, and a two RBI-single from Joey Winters would propel the Growlers to a 5-1 lead.

Starters Tyler Johnson and Michael Morse settled down throughout the next few frames with Johnson ending with his best outing of the year. Johnson's final line: 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K

After some trouble in the 7th for Jake Paymaster, Cam Hunter shut it down with 2.1 scoreless innings while also striking out the side in the ninth. Hunter secured his first save of the season, giving the Growlers the 5-2 win.

K-Zoo will look for the sweep tomorrow against the Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET at Rivets Stadium.

