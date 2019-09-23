Watch Party, Player Autographs Slated for Hawks Preseason Game this Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they are hosting a watch party at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the Chicago Blackhawks' preseason game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. CST. Season Ticket Holders can also pick up their tickets at the event in the lower lobby at the arena.

Fans are invited to the BMO Harris Bank Center for the free event to watch a Chicago Blackhawks squad which will feature several players from the Rockford IceHogs' 2018-19 team. The contest will be shown in the Blue Flame Lounge and on the BMO video board. All fans are invited to stop by beginning at 1:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the contest.

The event is free to attend and will include:

-Open skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice (1:30 - 4:30 p.m.)

-Autographs from select players attending Rockford IceHogs training camp

-Food and drink specials

-Viewing of the Blackhawks game in Blue Flame Lounge and on video board

-Season Ticket holder Pickup Party (tickets can be picked up in the lower lobby)

-Appearance by Hammy

-New inventory of team merchandise from Oink Outfitters

*Fans must bring their own skates to skate on the ice, as rentals will not be available

Fans are asked to enter through the Elm St. doors to attend this free event. For additional information or questions, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

NEXT HOME GAME:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

