Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 29 players.
Goaltender Phillipe Desrosiers, defenseman Ethan Prow and defenseman Thomas Schemitsch have been loaned to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend Springfield's training camp.
The Thunderbirds open their preseason slate at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 25 against the Hartford Wolf Pack from the Danbury Arena in Danbury, Conn. before hosting one preseason tune-up against the Providence Bruins on Friday, Sep. 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
The preseason slate comes to a close in Providence on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
