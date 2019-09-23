Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Training Camp Roster

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following 24 man-roster as the team opens Training Camp this week in Scottsdale.

The roster includes four players of whom were assigned to Tucson this morning by the Coyotes. (Denoted by *)

(Players listed alphabetically by position)

FORWARDS (18):

Beau Bennett

Brayden Burke

Dexter Dancs

Giovanni Fiore

Matteo Gennaro

Jeremy Gregoire

Kevin Hancock

Keeghan Howdeshell

Kelly Klima

Jonathon Martin

Andy Miele*

Nick Merkley

Tyler Poulsen

Peter Quenneville

Alex Rauter

Nate Schnarr

Tyler Steenbergen

DEFENSE (8):

Dane Birks

Cam Dineen

Brandon Fehd

Ryker Killins

Dysin Mayo

Vince Pedrie

Robbie Russo*

Jalen Smereck

GOALTENDERS (3):

Erik Kallgren

Merrick Madsen

Ivan Prosvetov

The Training Camp schedule for the week is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 23

11:30 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale

Tuesday, Sept. 24

11:15 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale

Wednesday, Sept. 25

11:00 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale

Thursday, Sept. 26

Team Departs for Milwaukee

Friday, Sept. 27

5:00 p.m. - Game at Chicago Wolves (UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 28

4:00 p.m. - Game at Milwaukee Admirals (UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)

The team's first on-ice practice in Tucson is currently slated for Tuesday, October 1, preluding a four-day stretch of exciting hockey festivities in Arizona:

Thursday, Oct. 3

Coyotes Season Opener 7:00 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks (Honda Center)

Friday, Oct. 4

Roadrunners Season Opener 5:00

p.m. - Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars (H-E-B Center at Cedar Park)

Saturday, Oct. 5

Coyotes Home Opener 6:00 p.m. - Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes (Gila River Arena)

Sunday, Oct. 6

1:00 p.m. - Tucson Roadrunners Fan Fest

Tucson Roadrunners at San Antonio Rampage (AT&T Center)

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public! An open skate will take place on the ice for the community and a limited amount of skates will be provided. A photo booth, cornhole, face painting, food samples and an inflatable slap shot station will al also be available to fans. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the all-new Roadrunners Kachina jersey for the first time.

Fans are also encouraged to save the date for the Roadrunners Opening Weekend at Tucson Arena, October 18 and 19.

Friday, Oct. 18

7:00 p.m. - San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Roadrunners (Tucson Arena) Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame party and players arrivals on the red carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Williams and Associates.

Saturday, Oct. 19

7:00 p.m. - San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Roadrunners (Tucson Arena)

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

