Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Training Camp Roster
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following 24 man-roster as the team opens Training Camp this week in Scottsdale.
The roster includes four players of whom were assigned to Tucson this morning by the Coyotes. (Denoted by *)
(Players listed alphabetically by position)
FORWARDS (18):
Beau Bennett
Brayden Burke
Dexter Dancs
Giovanni Fiore
Matteo Gennaro
Jeremy Gregoire
Kevin Hancock
Keeghan Howdeshell
Kelly Klima
Jonathon Martin
Andy Miele*
Nick Merkley
Tyler Poulsen
Peter Quenneville
Alex Rauter
Nate Schnarr
Tyler Steenbergen
DEFENSE (8):
Dane Birks
Cam Dineen
Brandon Fehd
Ryker Killins
Dysin Mayo
Vince Pedrie
Robbie Russo*
Jalen Smereck
GOALTENDERS (3):
Erik Kallgren
Merrick Madsen
Ivan Prosvetov
The Training Camp schedule for the week is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 23
11:30 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale
Tuesday, Sept. 24
11:15 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale
Wednesday, Sept. 25
11:00 a.m. - On-Ice Practice at Ice Den Scottsdale
Thursday, Sept. 26
Team Departs for Milwaukee
Friday, Sept. 27
5:00 p.m. - Game at Chicago Wolves (UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)
Saturday, Sept. 28
4:00 p.m. - Game at Milwaukee Admirals (UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena)
The team's first on-ice practice in Tucson is currently slated for Tuesday, October 1, preluding a four-day stretch of exciting hockey festivities in Arizona:
Thursday, Oct. 3
Coyotes Season Opener 7:00 p.m. - Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks (Honda Center)
Friday, Oct. 4
Roadrunners Season Opener 5:00
p.m. - Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars (H-E-B Center at Cedar Park)
Saturday, Oct. 5
Coyotes Home Opener 6:00 p.m. - Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes (Gila River Arena)
Sunday, Oct. 6
1:00 p.m. - Tucson Roadrunners Fan Fest
Tucson Roadrunners at San Antonio Rampage (AT&T Center)
The family-friendly event is free and open to the public! An open skate will take place on the ice for the community and a limited amount of skates will be provided. A photo booth, cornhole, face painting, food samples and an inflatable slap shot station will al also be available to fans. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the all-new Roadrunners Kachina jersey for the first time.
Fans are also encouraged to save the date for the Roadrunners Opening Weekend at Tucson Arena, October 18 and 19.
Friday, Oct. 18
7:00 p.m. - San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Roadrunners (Tucson Arena) Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a pregame party and players arrivals on the red carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Williams and Associates.
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:00 p.m. - San Antonio Rampage at Tucson Roadrunners (Tucson Arena)
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2019
- Roadrunners to Host Third-Annual Face-Off Luncheon October 16 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Roster - Binghamton Devils
- Chicago Wolves Kickstart Training Camp - Chicago Wolves
- Watch Party, Player Autographs Slated for Hawks Preseason Game this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Training Camp Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Announce 2019-20 Preseason Roster - Utica Comets
- Rangers Reduce Training Camp Roster by Five - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Flames Reduce Camp Roster - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Cleveland Monsters to Open 2019 Training Camp this Tuesday - Cleveland Monsters
- Six Players Assigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - San Jose Barracuda
- Flames Make Camp Roster Moves - Stockton Heat
- Heat Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Ontario Reign Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Assign Two Players to Monsters, Waive Four More for Purpose of Assignment to Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Announce Training Camp Roster - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Wild Announces Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Texas Stars to Open Training Camp on Tuesday - Texas Stars
- Moose Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Phantoms Announce 2019-20 Training Camp Schedule and Initial Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Add 6 Skaters, Including 3 Local Kids to Training Camp Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Grand Rapids Named "Top Minor League Market" by Sports Business Journal - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Roadrunners Camp Report: Welcome Jon Martin
- Roadrunners to Host Third-Annual Face-Off Luncheon October 16
- Roadrunners Announce 2019-2020 Training Camp Roster
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster, Assign Four to Tucson
- Roadrunners Begin Training Camp Monday at Ice Den Scottsdale