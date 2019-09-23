Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Roster

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have released their training camp roster which is set to begin tomorrow, September 24 at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The 31-man roster will feature 18 forwards, nine defensemen, and four goaltenders.

Roster

# Pos. Name

1 G Evan Cormier

2 D Michael Paliotta

3 D Kevin Lohan

4 D Michael Sdao

5 D Colby Sissons

6 D Colton White

8 D Josh Jacobs

10 C Ben Street

11 C Brett Seney

12 LW Ryan Walker

13 C Brandon Baddock

14 RW Joey Anderson

17 LW Egor Sharangovich

18 C Blake Speers

19 LW Ara Nazarian

20 C Fabian Zetterlund

22 RW Chris Conner

23 LW Mikhail Maltsev

24 RW Ludvig Larsson

26 C Ryan Schmelzer

27 RW Marian Studenic

28 C Brandon Gignac

29 G Ben Halford

31 G Gilles Senn

37 D Charles Curti

39 G Eamon McAdam

43 D Dakota Mermis

46 LW James Henry

47 RW Matt Salhany

48 D Kelly Summers

70 LW Nikita Popugaev

