Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Roster
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils have released their training camp roster which is set to begin tomorrow, September 24 at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The 31-man roster will feature 18 forwards, nine defensemen, and four goaltenders.
Roster
# Pos. Name
1 G Evan Cormier
2 D Michael Paliotta
3 D Kevin Lohan
4 D Michael Sdao
5 D Colby Sissons
6 D Colton White
8 D Josh Jacobs
10 C Ben Street
11 C Brett Seney
12 LW Ryan Walker
13 C Brandon Baddock
14 RW Joey Anderson
17 LW Egor Sharangovich
18 C Blake Speers
19 LW Ara Nazarian
20 C Fabian Zetterlund
22 RW Chris Conner
23 LW Mikhail Maltsev
24 RW Ludvig Larsson
26 C Ryan Schmelzer
27 RW Marian Studenic
28 C Brandon Gignac
29 G Ben Halford
31 G Gilles Senn
37 D Charles Curti
39 G Eamon McAdam
43 D Dakota Mermis
46 LW James Henry
47 RW Matt Salhany
48 D Kelly Summers
70 LW Nikita Popugaev
