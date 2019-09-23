Comets Announce 2019-20 Preseason Roster
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today the team's training camp roster, which comprises of 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goalies. More players are expected to be added in the coming days.
The following players have been assigned by the Vancouver Canucks:
Justin Bailey - Right Wing
Reid Boucher - Left Wing
Michael DiPietro - Goalie
Mitch Eliot - Defense
Jonah Gadjovich - Left Wing
Lukas Jasek - Right Wing
Olli Juolevi - Defense
Jake Kielly - Goalie
Kole Lind - Right Wing
Zane McIntyre - Goalie
Francis Perron - Left Wing
Brogan Rafferty - Defense
Ashton Sautner - Defense
Josh Teves - Defense
The following players are attending under an AHL contract:
Vincent Arseneau - Left Wing
Carter Bancks - Left Wing
Dylan Blujus - Defense
Carter Camper - Center
Zach Frye - Defense
Wacey Hamilton - Center
Stefan LeBlanc - Defense
Seamus Malone - Center
Matt Petgrave - Defense
Dylan Sadowy - Right Wing
Tanner Sorenson - Center
Dyson Stevenson - Right Wing
Aaron Thow - Defense
The following players have been invited on a professional tryout:
Gregg Burmaster - Center
Ian Edmondson - Defense
Matt Iacopelli - Right Wing
Boston Leier - Right Wing
