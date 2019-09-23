Comets Announce 2019-20 Preseason Roster

Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today the team's training camp roster, which comprises of 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goalies. More players are expected to be added in the coming days.

The following players have been assigned by the Vancouver Canucks:

Justin Bailey - Right Wing

Reid Boucher - Left Wing

Michael DiPietro - Goalie

Mitch Eliot - Defense

Jonah Gadjovich - Left Wing

Lukas Jasek - Right Wing

Olli Juolevi - Defense

Jake Kielly - Goalie

Kole Lind - Right Wing

Zane McIntyre - Goalie

Francis Perron - Left Wing

Brogan Rafferty - Defense

Ashton Sautner - Defense

Josh Teves - Defense

The following players are attending under an AHL contract:

Vincent Arseneau - Left Wing

Carter Bancks - Left Wing

Dylan Blujus - Defense

Carter Camper - Center

Zach Frye - Defense

Wacey Hamilton - Center

Stefan LeBlanc - Defense

Seamus Malone - Center

Matt Petgrave - Defense

Dylan Sadowy - Right Wing

Tanner Sorenson - Center

Dyson Stevenson - Right Wing

Aaron Thow - Defense

The following players have been invited on a professional tryout:

Gregg Burmaster - Center

Ian Edmondson - Defense

Matt Iacopelli - Right Wing

Boston Leier - Right Wing

