Rangers Reduce Training Camp Roster by Five
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has reduced its Training Camp roster by five players, as Connor Brickley, Sean Day, Tim Gettinger, Nick Jones, and Dawson Leedahl have all been assigned to Training Camp with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
The Rangers have 36 players remaining in Training Camp. The roster breakdown is listed below:
Forwards (20): Lias Andersson, Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Jesper Fast, Steven Fogarty, Micheal Haley, Brett Howden, Kaapo Kakko, Vitali Kravtsov, Chris Kreider, Brendan Lemieux, Vinni Lettieri, Greg McKegg, Vladislav Namestnikov, Boo Nieves, Danny O'Regan, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Mika Zibanejad
Defensemen (12): Tony DeAngelo, Adam Fox, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Joe Morrow, Tarmo Reunanen, Matthew Robertson, Yegor Rykov, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal, Jacob Trouba
Goaltenders (4): Alexandar Georgiev, Adam Huska, Henrik Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin
