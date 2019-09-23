Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Dawson Davidson - Defenseman

Alex Dostie - Right Wing

Roman Durny - Goaltender

Olle Eriksson Ek - Goaltender

Brent Gates Jr. - Left Wing

Luke Gazdic - Left Wing

Johno May - Right Wing

Scott Moldenhauer - Defenseman

Antoine Morand - Center

Conor Riley - Center

Steven Ruggiero - Defenseman

Deven Sideroff - Right Wing

Corey Tropp - Right Wing

Assigned to Junior Teams:

Mathew Hill - Defenseman (Barrie of OHL)

Chase Wouters - Center (Saskatoon of WHL)

Assigned to Liiga (Finland):

Lukas Dostal - Goaltender (Ilves)

