Marlies Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2019 training camp roster. The initial camp roster will have 39 players, including 21 forwards, 13 defencemen and five goaltenders.
The Marlies open training camp at the Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke, holding on-ice sessions beginning Tuesday, September 24. The roster will be split into two groups, with the first group practicing at 1:30 p.m. followed by a scrimmage at 2:15 p.m. and the second group's practice. Media availability will follow practice.
The Marlies will play two preseason games against the Rochester Americans, opening on the road on Friday, September 27 at HarborCenter in Buffalo, NY with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The Marlies and Americans will travel to Newmarket, ON where the Central York Girls Hockey Association will host a preseason game on Sunday, September 29 at Ray Twinney Recreation Complex at 4:00 p.m.
Preseason Schedule
Date Venue Time
Fri., Sept. 27 HarborCenter (Buffalo, NY) 7:00 p.m. EST
Sun., Sept. 29 Ray Twinney Recreation Complex (Newmarket, ON) 4:00 p.m. EST
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the 2018-19 regular season featured 10 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).
The Marlies open the 2019-20 season at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, October 5 against the Belleville Senators. Single game tickets for the regular season can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or by calling 416-597-PUCK (7825).
