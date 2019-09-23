Roadrunners to Host Third-Annual Face-Off Luncheon October 16

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes foundation, will be hosting its third annual Faceoff Luncheon on Wednesday, October 16 from 1 - 2 p.m. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are available beginning at just $45 for Season Ticket Members, $50 for the public and a complete listing of options, can be found HERE.

Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, seeks to enhance the quality of life throughout Southern Arizona communities by supporting non-profit organizations that promote healthcare, education and cultural arts programs for children and service men and women. We are dedicated to health and wellness programs that stimulate the growth of youth sports and financially supporting programs that encourage teamwork skills while building future leaders in our community.

The event, hosted by Tucson native and KVOA Sports Director Paul Cicala will highlight the Roadrunners commitment to the community and serve as the first introduction to this year's Roadrunners team to Southern Arizona. Head Coach Jay Varady will give his game plan for the season and share his excitement for retuning to the Tucson community for his second year. The event will also feature mascot Dusty and the 2019-20 Rally Runners.

As the years major fundraiser for Roadrunners Give Back, the event will sell raffle tickets for the first-ever team-signed Kachina jersey and a silent auction.

All attendees at the event will receive a Kachina mini stick giveaway. Entering their fourth season in Tucson, having welcomed nearly half a million fans to Tucson Arena. Tucson's professional hockey team and proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes is a family-friendly experience for the community, its visitors, and of course, hockey fans.

