Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster

September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 26-player training camp roster.

The Crunch will open training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11:15 a.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University. The complete training camp schedule can be found here. Training camp is free and open to the public.

Below is the complete training camp roster:

Goaltenders (4)

No. Name Height Weight DOB Hometown

1 Mike Condon 6'2 196 4/27/1990 Holliston, MA

29 Scott Wedgewood 6'2 207 8/14/1992 Brampton, ON

30 Spencer Martin 6'3 200 6/8/1995 Oakville, ON

70 Louis Domingue 6'3 208 3/6/1992 St. Hyacinthe, QC

Defensemen (8)

8 Nolan Valleau 6'1 186 11/15/1992 Novi, MI

23 Matthew Spencer 6'2 206 3/24/1997 Guelph, ON

24 Cameron Gaunce 6'2 196 3/19/1990 Sudbury, ON

25 Cal Foote 6'4 220 12/13/1998 Englewood, CO

26 Ben Thomas 6'1 182 5/28/1996 Calgary, AB

27 Dominik Masin 6'2 198 2/1/1996 Mestec Kralove, Czech Rep.

45 Luc Snuggerud 6'0 190 9/18/1995 Eden Prairie, MN

76 Oleg Sosunov 6'8 237 4/13/1998 Ryazan, Russia

Forwards (14)

11 Dennis Yan 6'2 197 4/14/1997 Portland, OR

12 Alex Barré-Boulet 5'9 172 5/21/1997 Montmagny, QC

13 Boris Katchouk 6'2 204 6/18/1998 Waterloo, ON

15 Jimmy Huntington 6'0 204 11/18/1998 Laval, QC

16 Otto Somppi 6'1 190 1/12/1998 Helsinki, Finland

17 Peter Abbandonato 5'10 194 3/25/1998 Laval, QC

18 Taylor Raddysh 6'3 209 2/18/1998 Caledon, ON

19 Chris Mueller 5'10 196 3/6/1986 West Seneca, NY

20 Ryan Lohin 6'0 196 6/26/1996 Chester, PA

22 Ross Colton 6'0 202 9/11/1996 Robbinsville, NJ

34 Mikhail Shalagin 6'4 195 9/12/1999 Moscow, Russia

36 Alexey Lipanov 6'1 169 8/17/1999 Moscow, Russia

67 Mitchell Stephens 6'0 193 2/5/1997 Peterborough, ON

89 Cory Conacher 5'8 182 12/14/1989 Burlington, ON

